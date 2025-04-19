Telltale Signs Kai Trump Is More Mature Than Her Dad Don Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. has been the subject of some unsavory rumors that he just can't seem to shake off, many of which stemmed from his often immature behavior. In fact, Jr. reportedly earned himself the moniker "Diaper Don" during his college years. According to Vanity Fair senior reporter Emily Jane Fox's tome, "Born Trump: Inside America's First Family," Don Jr. apparently earned the nickname thanks to his drunken antics. Fox didn't mince her words, writing, "Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger's dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in p–s, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew."
Jr.'s oldest daughter, Kai Trump, is growing up fast, and she couldn't be more different from her dad when it comes to how she conducts herself (in the public eye, anyway). Kai has been flying under the radar for most of her life but stepped into the spotlight in 2024 at only 17 years old to deliver a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. One could argue that Kai still has plenty of life ahead of her to engage in some scandalous activities, but even her father admitted that she's more mature than him during one of her YouTube vlogs. "You're doing pretty good at life right now," Kai's father told her. "You got it figured out pretty early. I didn't figure my stuff out till I was in my mid-30s." Kai quipped, "You're still figuring it out."
Don Jr. wasn't wrong when he said his daughter has her ducks in a row. She's verbally committed to attending the University of Miami and joining the school's golf team. But planning out her future isn't the only thing Kai's better at than her dad.
Kai told her father to stop dressing like a frat boy
During one of his daughter's YouTube vlogs, Donald Trump Jr. recalled how Kai Trump took it upon herself to pick out some new clothes for him while they were on holiday because she did not think her dad was dressing appropriately for his age. Don Jr. admitted Kai told him that at 46, "You can't dress like a frat boy anymore." Kai added that she picked out most of her dad's new clothes.
Whether you're a fan of the Trumps or not, there's no arguing that Kai Trump's got style, and there's speculation she's taking some fashion cues from her aunt, Ivanka Trump. Kai showed up to her grandfather President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration wearing a stunning gown designed by Sherri Hill, who has dressed various prominent celebs. Kai posted a clip of the gown to X, formerly Twitter, and the comment section was filled with praise and compliments. At only 17 years old, she seems to have a knack for looking glamorous, something her father is still trying to figure out how to do in his late 40s.
Kai admitted on her YouTube channel that she'd left choosing an outfit for the inauguration to the last minute. "I am not prepared," she admitted. "This is one of the things I kind of waited last minute for." And yet, she managed to pull it off. Kai might not even be of legal drinking age yet, but she's arguably already better at adulting than her dad.