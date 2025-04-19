Telltale Signs Kai Trump Is More Mature Than Her Dad Don Jr.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Donald Trump Jr. has been the subject of some unsavory rumors that he just can't seem to shake off, many of which stemmed from his often immature behavior. In fact, Jr. reportedly earned himself the moniker "Diaper Don" during his college years. According to Vanity Fair senior reporter Emily Jane Fox's tome, "Born Trump: Inside America's First Family," Don Jr. apparently earned the nickname thanks to his drunken antics. Fox didn't mince her words, writing, "Diaper Don would wake up in some stranger's dorm room or off-campus apartment or bedroom in his frat house, covered in p–s, walk back to his own room, and get blitzed that evening or the next anew."

Jr.'s oldest daughter, Kai Trump, is growing up fast, and she couldn't be more different from her dad when it comes to how she conducts herself (in the public eye, anyway). Kai has been flying under the radar for most of her life but stepped into the spotlight in 2024 at only 17 years old to deliver a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention. One could argue that Kai still has plenty of life ahead of her to engage in some scandalous activities, but even her father admitted that she's more mature than him during one of her YouTube vlogs. "You're doing pretty good at life right now," Kai's father told her. "You got it figured out pretty early. I didn't figure my stuff out till I was in my mid-30s." Kai quipped, "You're still figuring it out."

Don Jr. wasn't wrong when he said his daughter has her ducks in a row. She's verbally committed to attending the University of Miami and joining the school's golf team. But planning out her future isn't the only thing Kai's better at than her dad.