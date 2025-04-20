HGTV Couples Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod Are Friends With In Real Life

Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are HGTV royalty. Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, started on the home improvement network in 2007 on the show "Property Virgins," a series designed to guide first-time homebuyers through the process of landing their dream property. She went on to host another HGTV show, "Flipping Virgins," in 2015, in which her husband, Jackson, appeared occasionally. As the pair's on-air chemistry became more evident through shows like HGTV's "Rock the Block," the network decided that they needed a presence on television that was exclusive to them, and thus, "Married to Real Estate" was born in 2022. Throughout their iconic run on the cable channel, the couple have made some fellow network friends along the way.

Jackson and Sherrod, who first met while working in the entertainment industry, reportedly maintain a friendship with HGTV couple Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, the hosts of "100 Day Dream Home" and "100 Day Hotel." The two couples appeared together on the "HGTV All-Star Field Trip" in 2023, where the network facilitated a trip with several of its stars. They were also able to connect while working together on "Rock the Block" Season 2, in which the Kleischmidt's were participants (who won, by the way!) and the "Married to Real Estate" hosts were at the helm. In a March 2025 interview with TV Insider, Sherrod gave greater insight into this HGTV duo friendship, saying, "[Brian and Mika] have a daughter and navigating through that as well in their own way. We stay in touch with them."

She further explained that one way they keep in touch is by "poking fun" at each other on social media.