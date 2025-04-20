HGTV Couples Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod Are Friends With In Real Life
Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod are HGTV royalty. Sherrod, a real estate broker and designer, started on the home improvement network in 2007 on the show "Property Virgins," a series designed to guide first-time homebuyers through the process of landing their dream property. She went on to host another HGTV show, "Flipping Virgins," in 2015, in which her husband, Jackson, appeared occasionally. As the pair's on-air chemistry became more evident through shows like HGTV's "Rock the Block," the network decided that they needed a presence on television that was exclusive to them, and thus, "Married to Real Estate" was born in 2022. Throughout their iconic run on the cable channel, the couple have made some fellow network friends along the way.
Jackson and Sherrod, who first met while working in the entertainment industry, reportedly maintain a friendship with HGTV couple Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, the hosts of "100 Day Dream Home" and "100 Day Hotel." The two couples appeared together on the "HGTV All-Star Field Trip" in 2023, where the network facilitated a trip with several of its stars. They were also able to connect while working together on "Rock the Block" Season 2, in which the Kleischmidt's were participants (who won, by the way!) and the "Married to Real Estate" hosts were at the helm. In a March 2025 interview with TV Insider, Sherrod gave greater insight into this HGTV duo friendship, saying, "[Brian and Mika] have a daughter and navigating through that as well in their own way. We stay in touch with them."
She further explained that one way they keep in touch is by "poking fun" at each other on social media.
Other HGTV stars Mike and Egypt are friends with
While the foundation of Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod's friendship with Mika and Brian Kleischmidt lies in real estate, Brian told Entertainment Now in 2024 that they want to learn more about Mike and Egypt, especially their love story. "Mike and Egypt would be fun to read. We're friends with all of them but we don't know their whole story," Brian said.
Apart from the Kleischmidts, Jackson and Sherrod maintain friendships with other HGTV stars. In their interview with TV Insider, Sherrod explained that she stays in touch with Sarah Baeumler from HGTV's "Renovation Island." The couple is also friendly with Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from the network's "Bargain Block," who they find very talented. Most importantly, the Atlanta-based realtor and designer mentioned that all HGTV stars are bonded in their desire to remain humble. "More than anything, what everyone says is we're just trying to keep a sense of normalcy and stay grounded. None of us really look at ourselves as celebrities," Sherrod noted.
While away from their HGTV friends and show, Jackson and Sherrod spend their time with their daughters Kendall and Harper, who had a health scare as a child, and with whom they wish to explore the world.