HGTV's Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson's Relationship Timeline
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have not only dominated the reality TV sphere and the real estate sphere, but the pair's relationship dynamic makes them an inspiring power couple, even when the HGTV cameras are off. Being partners in both business and life can be tricky, but Sherrod and Jackson have learned the ropes and are not afraid to show their audience the bumpy road along the way.
While the pair didn't start in real estate, they fell in love working on a home renovation project a couple of decades ago. Sherrod and Jackson's complex love story blossomed into an incredibly successful business, which evolved into their beloved HGTV series "Married to Real Estate." Knowing their bountiful success, we can look back on the wild ride on which these two embarked — from working on radio separately in their early careers to building a podcast together, sharing life advice with their audience.
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson first met while working in the entertainment industry
The real estate power couple ironically met before either laid claim to the televised home renovation business. Early in her career, Egypt Sherrod worked as a radio personality — with a real estate license — for New York City's WBLS 107.5. She told Vibe magazine in 2015 that while her peers were shopping for shoes, she was shopping for properties. "Real estate is embedded in me the same way radio and television is," she told Atlanta entertainment blogger Ray Cornelius in 2012, noting that her uncle and father were both brokers. At the same time, her future husband Mike Jackson was working as a radio DJ, all while keeping his foot in NYC's construction business.
What could've been instant fate between the two was delayed because Sherrod was warned to stay away from dating within the industry. "The wisest words I ever received as a woman in entertainment was to NEVER date a co-worker in the industry, Sherrod told Authority Magazine. "So, he and I met a few times and there was instant attraction, but we never pursued it." It wasn't until they were in their new careers that they rekindled the spark.
They officially got together while working on a real estate project
In 2004, when Egypt Sherrod was looking for new contractors to work on her home renovation project in Newark, New Jersey, she hired Mike Jackson for the job. That totally changed her perspective on the idea of dating him. "I certainly looked at him differently after that. He was more than a DJ. He was also a businessman," she told Authority, though that wasn't the only aspect she liked about him. "Couple that with a tight t-shirt and toolbelt and I was intrigued."
"We literally fell in love during that renovation," Jackson said. He previously told The List in an exclusive interview that their meeting on the property was practically fate. "[She] needed some extra hands, and the team that showed up was mine," Jackson told us. "And from that point on, we were inseparable." Little did they know that the job that brought them together would be their future career path as a couple, working on home renovations on HGTV.
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson married in 2010 and started a family soon after
Although Egypt Sherrod was weary about starting a relationship with Mike Jackson, her now-husband said it was love at first sight for him. In a March 2023 interview with Tamron Hall, Jackson said, "I saw her the first time and said 'That was my wife.' I knew in that moment." It took a little more time for Sherrod to catch on, but they eventually fell in love and got married on September 11, 2010. In 2023, Sherrod posted a shoutout to her beau on Instagram for their anniversary, writing: "19 years together and 13 years married as of TODAY."
The couple share two daughters, Kendall and Harper, and Jackson is father to daughter Simone from a previous relationship, though Sherrod sees Simone as her own daughter. "I've been in her life since she was three years old," Sherrod told HGTV. "She's my baby. You ask me, [I say] I have three daughters." Sherrod told People magazine that Simone has "set the bar high" for her younger sisters after she graduated from college in 2024.
The family has celebrated big wins for their daughters, as well as challenges, including a terrifying health scare with their daughter. In early 2024, Sherrod shared on Instagram that their youngest Harper was experiencing trouble breathing and went to the hospital, where she received adenoid removal surgery. "She was brave and although nervous, never freaked out," Sherrod wrote. "All is well and she is home with me resting."
Jackson and Sherrod have made a dual career on HGTV
While they're most notable for hosting "Married to Real Estate," Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson have appeared on numerous other HGTV hits, including "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge," "Brother vs. Brother," "Rock the Block," and "House Hunters: All-Stars." Before taking her husband on the journey to HGTV fame, Sherrod made it big as the host of "Property Virgins" in 2006, and subsequently her second series, "Flipping Virgins." When chatting with BlackEnterprise.com, Sherrod said that one thing she'd change about her busy schedule is: "I would add two more days in each week, because 7 days is just not enough to get everything done!" But overall, she said she loves the feeling of being able to provide for her family on her terms.
According to Sherrod, "Married to Real Estate" was created after their silly videos on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic became a hit with their audience in 2020. While running their perspective businesses from home, with their kids learning over Zoom, Sherrod told HGTV, "It was a little bit of a zoo here, but we were getting it done, and then Mike said, 'Well, let's film this.' And we started making people laugh on social media with our daily shenanigans — trying to work and balance home life."
The couple host a podcast together
Aside from their acclaimed careers in real estate, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson knew they could take their entertainment side up a notch. In 2023, the couple started recording a weekly podcast called "Marriage & Money," which they explain, according to their description on YouTube, as "full of humorous stories, valuable life hacks, honest & meaty marriage dilemmas, and wealth and legacy-building knowledge from today's favorite celebrities."
In the inaugural episode with singer Montell Jordan and his wife Kristin, Sherrod explains that the idea for a podcast came about when Jackson sprung it on her in bed. Describing her reaction, she said: "So I look him in his eye, and then I pull the cover-up over my head and turn to the other side," adding that their schedule was already busy enough with their shows and their perspective businesses.
Eventually, she came around and the couple began their journey into podcasting. They decided to use their platform to share relationship stories and financial advice, hence the name "Marriage & Money." Since then, they have interviewed celebrities like Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Kelly and Lamman Rucker, and Trina Braxton and Von Scales. As of this writing, Jackson and Sherrod's latest episode was released in December 2023 on Apple.