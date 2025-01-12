HGTV's Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson's Relationship Timeline

Although Egypt Sherrod was weary about starting a relationship with Mike Jackson, her now-husband said it was love at first sight for him. In a March 2023 interview with Tamron Hall, Jackson said, "I saw her the first time and said 'That was my wife.' I knew in that moment." It took a little more time for Sherrod to catch on, but they eventually fell in love and got married on September 11, 2010. In 2023, Sherrod posted a shoutout to her beau on Instagram for their anniversary, writing: "19 years together and 13 years married as of TODAY."

The couple share two daughters, Kendall and Harper, and Jackson is father to daughter Simone from a previous relationship, though Sherrod sees Simone as her own daughter. "I've been in her life since she was three years old," Sherrod told HGTV. "She's my baby. You ask me, [I say] I have three daughters." Sherrod told People magazine that Simone has "set the bar high" for her younger sisters after she graduated from college in 2024.

The family has celebrated big wins for their daughters, as well as challenges, including a terrifying health scare with their daughter. In early 2024, Sherrod shared on Instagram that their youngest Harper was experiencing trouble breathing and went to the hospital, where she received adenoid removal surgery. "She was brave and although nervous, never freaked out," Sherrod wrote. "All is well and she is home with me resting."

