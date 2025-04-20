Justin Trudeau Had A Wild Career Path Before Getting Into Politics
Justin Trudeau has retired from politics after having been Prime Minister of Canada since 2015. As a politician, Justin continued a family legacy; his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada's Prime Minister in the 1970s and 1980s. During his time in the public eye, there have been a number of wild rumors that have come up about Justin Trudeau, including the theory that Melania Trump had eyes for Justin. However, when it comes to his life before governing, some of the truth is stranger than the rumors!
Lots of young people go through a number of odd jobs before they settle into a career. At one point, Justin actually worked as a bungee jumping coach. In 2022, he returned to his roots by bungee jumping in Quebec. It was the tallest bungee jump in Canada, and Justin was joined by his two oldest kids; Justin shares three kids with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Bungee jumping instructor seems unexpected enough, but that's not all. Other short term jobs Trudeau had when he was younger included being a whitewater river guide and a nightclub bouncer.
Justin Trudeau was a high school teacher, snowboard instructor, and actor
Justin Trudeau got a bachelor's degree in English from McGill University in 1994; he also got a degree in education from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver in 1998. He put his education to good use, teaching for a time at West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver, and then Sir Winston Churchill Secondary, a public school. The subjects he taught included French, math, drama, and social studies.
That wasn't his first time teaching, though it was the first time doing so inside a classroom. While he was a student at UBC, he would spent plenty of weekends at Whistler. There, he was a snowboarding instructor to teens in a program called "Ride Tribe." He was a level 2 instructor with the Canadian Association of Snowboard Instructors, which meant he was certified to teach intermediate snowboarders.
Along with teaching, Trudeau had a brief film career. He played military officer Talbot Papineau in the 2007 CBC docudrama "The Great War." Papineau was a war hero and Trudeau's fifth cousin, twice removed. Trudeau got to act out a dramatic death scene; Papineau was killed in action in Belgium. But the death scene wasn't the most challenging scene for Trudeau — he had the most issue with carrying a dog while riding a horse into camp.