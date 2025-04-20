Justin Trudeau Had A Wild Career Path Before Getting Into Politics

Justin Trudeau has retired from politics after having been Prime Minister of Canada since 2015. As a politician, Justin continued a family legacy; his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada's Prime Minister in the 1970s and 1980s. During his time in the public eye, there have been a number of wild rumors that have come up about Justin Trudeau, including the theory that Melania Trump had eyes for Justin. However, when it comes to his life before governing, some of the truth is stranger than the rumors!

Lots of young people go through a number of odd jobs before they settle into a career. At one point, Justin actually worked as a bungee jumping coach. In 2022, he returned to his roots by bungee jumping in Quebec. It was the tallest bungee jump in Canada, and Justin was joined by his two oldest kids; Justin shares three kids with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Bungee jumping instructor seems unexpected enough, but that's not all. Other short term jobs Trudeau had when he was younger included being a whitewater river guide and a nightclub bouncer.