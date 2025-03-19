The Wildest Rumors About Justin Trudeau

One of the most tragic details of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's life is that he has had to endure countless rumors, both personally and professionally, since taking office in 2015. Trudeau's future in the political world seemed unstable in October 2024 because his fellow Canadian Liberal Party members were so displeased with his performance that they urged the PM to resign from his post or essentially be forced out. At the time, Trudeau had a long meeting with his caucus where they voiced their frustrations to him. As the Prime Minister walked out of the meeting, he only curtly stated, "The Liberal party is strong and united," (via The Guardian).

Things only seemed more bleak in December when Trudeau's finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, penned an open letter explaining that she was stepping down because they weren't aligned on their financial plans for the country's future. Further, Freeland clarified that much of the duo's disagreement revolved around their efforts to create a plan to combat Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.

Unfortunately for Trudeau, these rumors proved true, and in January, he announced his resignation. In the politician's speech, he essentially confirmed the discord by saying, "This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," per the BBC. Of course, that wasn't the only Trudeau rumor that stemmed from the truth.

