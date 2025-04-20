Chip And Joanna Gaines' Youngest Son Wasn't Raised Like His Siblings. Here's Why
It might be hard to keep track of how big Chip and Joanna Gaines' brood has gotten since their kids are growing up so fast. The "Fixer Upper" stars have five children together, and so far, there are no plans to expand their family. However, their youngest child's upbringing will be starkly different from the one his siblings had, and not just because of the unique skill Joanna passed on to him. Although we rarely see Chip and Joanna's oldest sons and daughters, especially since the parents think putting their kids on TV was a dumb idea, what we do know about them is that they're all pretty close in age. They're either very young adults or in their teens. However, the Gaines' fifth child, Crew Gaines, born in 2018, is much younger than the others.
Psychotherapist Stephanie Wijkstrom, founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, explained how the age gap would affect Crew's childhood and his relationship with his siblings. "Having a child in later life can present a unique set of challenges and advantages, for both the child and the parents," Wijkstrom said in an exclusive interview with The List. "Given the age difference, sibling dynamics between older and younger siblings may shift considerably in a family with significantly older siblings. Parents that have children later in life are likely to have more life experience, stability, and possibly even more patience to parent in a different way."
Do Chip and Joanna Gaines' older kids resent Crew Gaines?
Stephanie Wijkstrom cautioned that parents could accidentally breed resentment between their kids. "The older children may have the sense that the parenting approach to the baby is perhaps a little bit looser, or they might feel like their parents have put more emphasis on the baby," Wijkstrom exclusively told The List.
The veteran therapist asserted that communication and family bonding were the best ways to avoid a one-sided sibling rivalry. "It is also beneficial for parents to include the older sibling(s) in the new baby's life, preferably as early as possible," Wijkstrom said. "Having them assist with chores or helping the parents care for the new baby gives them a sense of importance and inclusion in the family." Luckily, Chip and Joanna Gaines' older kids show no signs of jealousy towards Crew. In fact, Joanna claimed their siblings couldn't get enough of each other. "They still are completely obsessed with this kid," she said in an interview with People.
Ironically, Joanna's kids have already been applying Wijkstrom's advice by helping their mother take care of Crew. It's not even one of the rules that the kids have to follow since Crew's older brothers and sisters often insist on spending time with him. "[Crew] loves being outside, so it's not a thing where I have to ask them," she said. "They just say, 'Can I do this?' 'Of course.'"