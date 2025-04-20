Chip And Joanna Gaines' Youngest Son Wasn't Raised Like His Siblings. Here's Why

It might be hard to keep track of how big Chip and Joanna Gaines' brood has gotten since their kids are growing up so fast. The "Fixer Upper" stars have five children together, and so far, there are no plans to expand their family. However, their youngest child's upbringing will be starkly different from the one his siblings had, and not just because of the unique skill Joanna passed on to him. Although we rarely see Chip and Joanna's oldest sons and daughters, especially since the parents think putting their kids on TV was a dumb idea, what we do know about them is that they're all pretty close in age. They're either very young adults or in their teens. However, the Gaines' fifth child, Crew Gaines, born in 2018, is much younger than the others.

Psychotherapist Stephanie Wijkstrom, founder of The Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, explained how the age gap would affect Crew's childhood and his relationship with his siblings. "Having a child in later life can present a unique set of challenges and advantages, for both the child and the parents," Wijkstrom said in an exclusive interview with The List. "Given the age difference, sibling dynamics between older and younger siblings may shift considerably in a family with significantly older siblings. Parents that have children later in life are likely to have more life experience, stability, and possibly even more patience to parent in a different way."