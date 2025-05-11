Tragic Details About Ted Cruz's Relationship With His Daughter Caroline

Every parent wants a good relationship with their child, but unfortunately, there are signs that Senator Ted Cruz and his daughter, Caroline Cruz, may be at odds. As the eldest daughter of Ted and Heidi Cruz, Caroline was born on April 14, 2008, and has a sister, Catherine, who is two years younger than her. But as eldest siblings often do, Caroline has led the way by being more vocal about her relationship with her Texas senator father.

Given that Caroline was only four years old when Ted campaigned and was elected to his first term in 2012, she has spent much of her life in the shadow of her father's politics. And while she is often at his side when he has won elections, there have also been instances where he appeared to use his children for political purposes. In 2021, The Independent reported that Ted used his daughters as an excuse for going on a trip to Cancun when Texas was hit by a deadly winter storm in 2021. According to the outlet, Ted made a statement that said, "With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon." Suffice it to say, users on social media were quick to shame him for aiming blame at them. And given that the New York Times reported that it was a last-minute trip planned by Heidi due to freezing home conditions, there was no need for Ted to blame his daughters for asking for a vacation. But it did illustrate how politics has infiltrated into their family life — which appears to be a main sticking point between Caroline and her father.