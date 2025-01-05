Ted Cruz's Daughter Unapologetically Wears Trump Disapproval On Her Face — Again

If you think clashing political views with loved ones is awkward, imagine if one of them were a high-profile politician. Such is the case for Ted Cruz's daughter, Caroline Cruz, perhaps the shadiest political kid out there today. When the Texas senator retained his seat in November 2024, his victory speech was overshadowed by Caroline's reaction. As seen here on YouTube, Cruz told the crowd, "I believe, and I hope, and I pray, that Donald Trump will be re-elected as President of the United States." The crowd applauded, but when Cruz's wife, Heidi, began to join them, Caroline grimaced and clearly mouthed to her mother, "Don't clap for that."

The teen's RDF (Resting Disgusted Face) returned on January 3, when she joined the family at the Capitol for her father's swearing-in ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, who made a historic run for the White House, showed no visible sign of regret over her loss to Trump. She administered the oath as Heidi held the traditional Bible. But Caroline again seemed less than thrilled by having her father serve under the divisive re-elected president, and cameras caught her looking grim and resigned. She managed a small smile for a family portrait, but it was considerably less joyful than the ones displayed by her parents, grandfather, and sister Catherine.

This incident came just three days after another public event when, yet again, the 16-year-old made it known that she might not be entirely on board with her father's alliances.

