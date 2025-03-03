Carrie Underwood's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Dry Hair Extensions On American Idol

Fans who've kept a close eye on "American Idol" winner and country music icon Carrie Underwood know hair extensions are not a new element of the artist's hairstyle. Her history with extensions dates back to her early career, and she told Donna Bella in a November 25, 2008 post that she uses clip-in products to minimize hair damage. Habit Hidden Extensions also posted about providing Underwood's blonde extensions in November 18, 2017. "Had so much fun in Nashville doing @carrieunderwood's with @habit.hand.tied.extensions & giving her our signature Habit blonde," the company wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Though her extensions in the "Idol" promo weren't working, fans previously showed appreciation for her long hair, which they thought were glamorous. "Can Carrie Underwood take her extensions out and put them in my hair?" one X user wrote in December 2014. However, some reviews of her more recent looks, like her Inauguration Day 2025 extensions, have been less favorable. "Makes no difference to me if Carrie Underwood performs at DT's inauguration or not, but these hair extensions are ridiculous," another X user wrote in January 2025. "Such a joke that she believes they add beauty to her appearance."