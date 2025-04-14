What Will Happen To Duchess Sophie When William Is King?

William, Prince of Wales, certainly has his work cut out for him. Currently, he and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, have had to pick up the slack left behind when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, absconded their royal duties for a quieter life. But, after some major health scares within the royal family — including King Charles III's cancer diagnosis — it seems William might be getting some future affairs in order, which could point towards some promotions for other royals. One such extended family member is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Jennie Bond, a former royal correspondent for the BBC, told the Mirror that, when Prince William ascends the throne, Sophie just might snag a "major role." Of course Sophie has varying relationships with different members of the royal family, but it seems that she and her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, have forged a solid bond between their family and Kate and William's. A source close to the royal family told The Sunday Times, "They get on very well."

Sophie is fairly close to William in age, with less than 18 years separating them. She and Edward are in their early 60s and among the younger working royals. She's also a good decade and a half younger than King Charles III, which means she's likely to outlive him and be around to give William advice and support when he takes the crown. While details of what, exactly, that will look like haven't been revealed, there's some solid indications that Sophie might be excited for whatever may come her way.