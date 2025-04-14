What Will Happen To Duchess Sophie When William Is King?
William, Prince of Wales, certainly has his work cut out for him. Currently, he and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, have had to pick up the slack left behind when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, absconded their royal duties for a quieter life. But, after some major health scares within the royal family — including King Charles III's cancer diagnosis — it seems William might be getting some future affairs in order, which could point towards some promotions for other royals. One such extended family member is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
Jennie Bond, a former royal correspondent for the BBC, told the Mirror that, when Prince William ascends the throne, Sophie just might snag a "major role." Of course Sophie has varying relationships with different members of the royal family, but it seems that she and her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, have forged a solid bond between their family and Kate and William's. A source close to the royal family told The Sunday Times, "They get on very well."
Sophie is fairly close to William in age, with less than 18 years separating them. She and Edward are in their early 60s and among the younger working royals. She's also a good decade and a half younger than King Charles III, which means she's likely to outlive him and be around to give William advice and support when he takes the crown. While details of what, exactly, that will look like haven't been revealed, there's some solid indications that Sophie might be excited for whatever may come her way.
Duchess Sophie has quite a bit to offer the royal family
It's no secret that the royal family had a difficult 2024. With Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III both receiving cancer diagnoses, there was a need for extra hands to fulfill royal duties. And Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stepped up. When discussing what sort of role Sophie could be given when Prince William becomes king, royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "By any measure, Sophie has proved herself to be a major asset to the Royal Family, and William would be foolish to ignore the value she brings."
Some of this value includes the multiple times Sophie has stepped in to fulfill the duties of King Charles while he deals with his health issues. For example, on April 11, Sophie attended the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy, representing King Charles. Inspecting the troops is typically something that would fall to the king, but Charles was resting after a trip to Italy.
This isn't the first time Sophie has participated in a royal engagement in lieu of someone with a higher rank. Sophie has been something of a royal ambassador, traveling abroad to support charities and organizations associated with the current outreach missions of the royal family. This has shown that Duchess Sophie's stunning transformation has made her a reliable relative and that she can be counted on. Whether she will have to wait for William to become king or if Charles will be willing to relinquish more of his duties in the name of his health remains to be seen. But it's clear Sophie is ready for whatever challenges may come.
What Prince William might have in store for Duchess Sophie
Considered a favored member of the family by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been a welcome royal relative since marrying King Charles III's brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. But, despite this honored status, Sophie may be feeling overlooked, with sources telling The Sun she is "chomping at the bit" to welcome a more public role. Even with King Charles needing to keep his health a top priority, the monarch has been stubborn about relinquishing any of his duties. While Sophie might be struggling with frustration over not being recognized, it is buying Prince William time to build a plan for the future that just might include more of Sophie's family.
One of the unique challenges William will face when he becomes king will be to find working roles for many of the royal family members hungry for attention. But with Sophie proving how versatile and capable she is, William may have an eye on her whole family to possibly take on larger roles. Sophie and Edward's two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, could be part of bigger plans when William takes the throne. So if Sophie plays her cards right, she and her family could be receiving larger lumps of money, as well as more media attention and time spent in the limelight.