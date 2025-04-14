Pam Bondi Pairs Outdated Suit With Oddly-Patterned Shirt That Looks Like Grandma's Couch

Pam Bondi's out-of-date aesthetic is the perfect example of vintage done wrong. Her suit is giving '70s vibes as if Bondi is about to hit the dance floor after her day in the Oval Office. It wouldn't be surprising if there were defined bell bottoms at the bottom of her pant legs.

It also looks like the texture of the blue suit resembles denim. But a denim suit in the White House feels way too casual and almost sloppy. It's possible that Bondi's suit is made of chambray, which is similar to denim but is a lighter weight fabric. According to Stitch Fix, chambray is composed by weaving single thread strands together in a plain weave. (Denim is rougher, in part because the strands of thread that are woven together are doubled.)

Perhaps the worst and weirdest design choice here is Bondi's washed out collar. It looks like she layered a collar of a lighter color on top of an already too-busy look. The collar, which gives the illusion that it is detached from the suit itself, is a super light blue shade that makes it seem like she is attempting to color block multiple denim patterns at once. The whole ensemble feels like a sad homage to the classic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake AMA red carpet look from 2001. Count this look among the most inappropriate outfits Bondi has ever worn.