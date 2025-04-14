Pam Bondi Pairs Outdated Suit With Oddly-Patterned Shirt That Looks Like Grandma's Couch
The current U.S. attorney general is living in the past when it comes to her clothing choices. Pam Bondi has struggled to find the right wardrobe, and once she was one-half of a double fashion nightmare with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Her old-fashioned sense of style was front and center during President Donald Trump's meeting with the president of El Salvador on April 14. Seated in the Oval Office, Bondi kept a stone cold face whale wearing a light blue suit with a patterned button-down shirt underneath. This doesn't seem like a bad pairing off the bat, but the designs that Bondi picked were all the wrong choices.
For starters, the shirt she wore under her blazer looks like something that would've only been in style decades ago. The huge green floral pattern on the lighter blue shirt is a visual that grandmas of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s would've loved to decorate their houses with. Bondi's shirt is reminiscent of ugly couches, weird wallpaper, even the bizarre olive green fridge craze. By today's standards, it's just hideous. It almost looks like a jungle or forest painting from a distance. Maybe Bondi is manifesting an outdoorsy vacation? Placed under a tired blue textured suit, there's just too much going on with this look. Good thing she opted for a simple hairstyle and avoided repeating her rookie mistake disaster 'do.
Pam Bondi's suit is a disco nightmare
Pam Bondi's out-of-date aesthetic is the perfect example of vintage done wrong. Her suit is giving '70s vibes as if Bondi is about to hit the dance floor after her day in the Oval Office. It wouldn't be surprising if there were defined bell bottoms at the bottom of her pant legs.
It also looks like the texture of the blue suit resembles denim. But a denim suit in the White House feels way too casual and almost sloppy. It's possible that Bondi's suit is made of chambray, which is similar to denim but is a lighter weight fabric. According to Stitch Fix, chambray is composed by weaving single thread strands together in a plain weave. (Denim is rougher, in part because the strands of thread that are woven together are doubled.)
Perhaps the worst and weirdest design choice here is Bondi's washed out collar. It looks like she layered a collar of a lighter color on top of an already too-busy look. The collar, which gives the illusion that it is detached from the suit itself, is a super light blue shade that makes it seem like she is attempting to color block multiple denim patterns at once. The whole ensemble feels like a sad homage to the classic Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake AMA red carpet look from 2001. Count this look among the most inappropriate outfits Bondi has ever worn.