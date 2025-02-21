New Trump AG Pam Bondi Falls Victim To Rookie Hair Styling Mistake With Latest Disaster 'Do
When it comes to being a woman in politics, there's a very specific type of dress code. It is one that suggests being perceived as intelligent and in command, while also maintaining an air of femininity. For example, Kamala Harris and some of her fashion fumbles prove finding the right 'fit can be challenging. With Donald Trump and his growing administration, many of the cabinet picks he has used to boost his ego include women who might struggle with a sense of style. One such individual is Attorney General Pam Bondi.
While Bondi continues to bat away incessant plastic surgery rumors, it is clear that some parts of her appearance are new — or she's at least still in the process of getting used to them. Whereas there's no word on what possible procedures have been used to keep Bondi looking youthful, there is an indication that her hair might have some extensive help. One of the telltale signs of someone new to having extensions or longer hair, in general, is forgetting to style the back of the head. For instance, if someone needs to straighten their hair, they might not do as diligent of a job on the back half as it's not the first thing people see. Unfortunately for Bondi, she is in the public eye, and her slapdash styling mistake was definitely caught on camera.
Pam Bondi forgot to iron out all the kinks
While attending the Governors Working Session at the White House, Attorney General Pam Bondi was seen rubbing elbows and chatting up fellow members of Donald Trump's administration. Seen here speaking with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Bondi accidentally had her back turned toward the camera, and was caught showing off her rookie mistake. The stiff and almost crimped appearance of the back of her hair suggests that Bondi possibly ran out of time to completely straighten her hair, or might lack the experience to remember to finish the task properly.
Whereas this certainly is not the biggest scandal Bondi is responsible for, it does suggest that she's still getting her sea legs when it comes to being thrust into the public eye. Her experience as Attorney General of Florida was a much smaller media setting that didn't require her to be polished on a near-constant basis. Hopefully, she can find a hairstylist willing to provide touch-ups before her next public outing — or maybe opt for an updo, something many of the women in Trump's orbit seem to avoid.