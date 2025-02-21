New Trump AG Pam Bondi Falls Victim To Rookie Hair Styling Mistake With Latest Disaster 'Do

When it comes to being a woman in politics, there's a very specific type of dress code. It is one that suggests being perceived as intelligent and in command, while also maintaining an air of femininity. For example, Kamala Harris and some of her fashion fumbles prove finding the right 'fit can be challenging. With Donald Trump and his growing administration, many of the cabinet picks he has used to boost his ego include women who might struggle with a sense of style. One such individual is Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Advertisement

While Bondi continues to bat away incessant plastic surgery rumors, it is clear that some parts of her appearance are new — or she's at least still in the process of getting used to them. Whereas there's no word on what possible procedures have been used to keep Bondi looking youthful, there is an indication that her hair might have some extensive help. One of the telltale signs of someone new to having extensions or longer hair, in general, is forgetting to style the back of the head. For instance, if someone needs to straighten their hair, they might not do as diligent of a job on the back half as it's not the first thing people see. Unfortunately for Bondi, she is in the public eye, and her slapdash styling mistake was definitely caught on camera.

Advertisement