Throwback Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle & Pam Bondi Are A Double Fashion Nightmare
As Kimberly Guilfoyle shakes off the dust of her failed relationship to Donald Trump Jr., it appears she's surrounding herself with friends to help her move forward. Or, rather, hanging out with people like Pam Bondi to remind everyone that Guifoyle had a life long before Don Jr. came into the picture. As unlikely as the friendship between Guilfoyle and the Attorney General of the United States might seem, it's a good reminder that Guilfoyle actually has a law degree and both she and Bondi share a history of working within prosecutorial offices. But in a recently surfaced throwback picture of the two, it seems they share more than just an understanding of the law, they also break fashion rules together.
In an Instagram post made by Bondi to celebrate the 2022 Kentucky Derby, both Bondi and Guilfoyle are seen wearing some questionable dresses. While Guilfoyle is notorious for dressing inappropriately, seeing Bondi in such loud attire comes as a bit of a shock. Normally poised and put-together, Bondi is often seen swatting away plastic surgery rumors instead of the fashion police. Though Bondi captioned her post, "Great day at Derby!" The patchwork dress and overly gaudy hat suggest otherwise. The pattern on the skirt the Attorney General chose makes it appear to be made of neon cowhide. Guilfoyle, for her part, might have been trying something new, which could have spurred her towards a better sense of fashion, had this one not utterly failed.
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried and failed at a timeless style
As the United States Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle will be given the space to mourn the humiliation of losing Donald Trump Jr. to a much younger woman, and possibly take a break from the inner circles that might have been defining her style. A fashion expert spoke with us and divulged that it might be best for Guilfoyle to trade trends entirely. While Guilfoyle was constantly trying to fit into the inner circle of the Trump family, her sense of fashion was often seen as incredibly loud and inappropriate. Even the times she tried to class up her looks, Guilfoyle fell flat. But the suggestion to aim for her own sense of style, one that could be perceived as timeless, might be harder for Guilfoyle to accomplish — as seen in this 2022 Derby mistake.
Whereas the dress she chose was much more elegant than the mohair-inspired piece Pam Bondi wore, Guilfoyle still mixed too many aesthetics. Her hat is much cuter than Bondi's, and the color and cut of Guilfoyle's dress does lean into an air of sophistication not often seen on the bombshell former model. But the mixing of patterns and the low cut neckline give Guilfoyle away. Hopefully Bondi can continue to avoid any overly large hats, and maybe Guilfoyle's time spent in the Mediterranean can help her find the perfect dress.