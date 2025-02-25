Throwback Pics Of Kimberly Guilfoyle & Pam Bondi Are A Double Fashion Nightmare

As Kimberly Guilfoyle shakes off the dust of her failed relationship to Donald Trump Jr., it appears she's surrounding herself with friends to help her move forward. Or, rather, hanging out with people like Pam Bondi to remind everyone that Guifoyle had a life long before Don Jr. came into the picture. As unlikely as the friendship between Guilfoyle and the Attorney General of the United States might seem, it's a good reminder that Guilfoyle actually has a law degree and both she and Bondi share a history of working within prosecutorial offices. But in a recently surfaced throwback picture of the two, it seems they share more than just an understanding of the law, they also break fashion rules together.

In an Instagram post made by Bondi to celebrate the 2022 Kentucky Derby, both Bondi and Guilfoyle are seen wearing some questionable dresses. While Guilfoyle is notorious for dressing inappropriately, seeing Bondi in such loud attire comes as a bit of a shock. Normally poised and put-together, Bondi is often seen swatting away plastic surgery rumors instead of the fashion police. Though Bondi captioned her post, "Great day at Derby!" The patchwork dress and overly gaudy hat suggest otherwise. The pattern on the skirt the Attorney General chose makes it appear to be made of neon cowhide. Guilfoyle, for her part, might have been trying something new, which could have spurred her towards a better sense of fashion, had this one not utterly failed.

