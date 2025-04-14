The Worst-Dressed Stars At Coachella 2025
Every year, Coachella acts as a marker of the change of the seasons. The iconic musical event kicks off festival season and tells us all that spring has officially sprung. Celebs and fans alike head out to the desert to party, enjoy the weather, and set the tone for summer fashion. We remember the days of flower crowns, fringe, and plenty of cowboy-related accessories. This year, of course, started its own trends. And just like the worst-dressed stars at Coachella 2024 made waves, this year's festival has presented us with plenty of fashion don'ts.
Coachella 2025 started off with a bang, some performances from our favorite stars, and many, many exposed butts. This year, for better or worse, folks didn't hold back from bearing it all in plenty of fishnets, loads of micro shorts, and quite a bit of lingerie. While some festival fashion surely kicked off some fun new trends, other looks were overloaded with details, made for wardrobe malfunctions, or just plain weird. You've probably already seen some of the worst-dressed stars at Coachella 2025 making the rounds online, and others, you'll just have to see to believe.
Marina looked like a gift bag
Marina took the Coachella stage sporting one trend that's back for Spring 2025: bubble skirts. The bubble hem is a difficult one to pull off, and we actually don't hate this version's silhouette. The combination of cinched waist and miniskirt makes the bubble hem feel fun and funky. Yet, the white bubble skirt sticking out from the pink and black plaid just reminds us of tissue paper peeking out of a gift bag. And, when combined with her hair and makeup that reminded us of rockstar Marie Antoinette, the 'fit felt like a flop.
Paris Hilton looked like a blonde fish caught in a fishing net
While Paris Hilton is a style icon, her Coachella 2025 look wasn't a good example of why. A catsuit that conceals almost nothing would normally qualify as one of the most inappropriate outfits Hilton ever wore. But, at Coachella, anything goes in that department. Yet, the way she accessorized this unique ensemble proved that regardless of how much skin she showed, this wasn't a good look. Bizarre sunglasses, a body chain, Y2K star earrings and a matching purse, and a sparkly shawl: overall, it was a visual overload.
GloRilla wore what looked like Kill Bill-inspired lingerie
GloRilla was clearly thinking outside the box when she chose her look for her Coachella 2025 performance. From the front, she was wearing a totally bizarre mask, and from the back, she was baring her butt in its entirety. During her performance, she ditched the mask, allowing us to focus on her very complicated gold and black look. Between the sparkles, the netting, the lingerie elements, and the many, many other details, this look was just too all over the place.
It looked like Benson Boone stole all the seatbelts from a school bus for his outfit
Benson Boone is known for his song "Beautiful Things," and we're pretty confident that his Coachella 2025 ensemble isn't one of those things he named the song after. His midriff-bearing white matching set was certainly unique. In truth, we wouldn't have minded this look if it weren't for the blue buckles all over his pants and shirt. The details were just plain weird and clashed with his gold belt buckle, making for a totally unfocused look.
Charli XCX's shady accessory is getting negative attention
A photo Charli XCX's Coachella afterparty ensemble has been making the rounds online thanks to one shady accessory.
Charli xcx wears a "Miss Should Be Headliner" sash at her Coachella afterparty.
Green Day was the headliner for that night. pic.twitter.com/SjCPixC5Jn
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2025
The star wore a white minidress with a sash that said "Miss Should Be Headliner," suggesting that she was bitter about Green Day headlining for the evening rather than her. While some netizens sided with her sash's sentiment, folks overwhelmingly asserted that the accessory was rude and cocky. One way to ruin an outfit is with an accessory that starts beef, so we think this qualifies as one of the festival's worst looks.
Michelle Zauner looked like it was her fifth birthday party
At an event full of skimpy ensembles, micro shorts, and outfits made entirely out of fishnet, we respect Michelle Zauner for being one of the few stars who wore something that actually looked comfortable at Coachella 2025. Still, the risk you run with going comfy and casual with a performance look is looking like you didn't even bother to get ready for the occasion. In Zauner's case, her outfit is more suitable for a trip to the grocery store, and the odd fabric crown didn't actually dress up her outfit.
Julia Fox looked like a video game character with multiple pieces of her outfit removed
Julia Fox never misses an opportunity to make a fashion statement, but we consider her Coachella 2025 outfit to be one of her looks that completely missed the mark. She wore an odd corset with tights that entirely exposed her thong both in the front and the back. There was probably no way to style this to make it look like a winner, but the leather boots and cropped jacket with sunglasses and slicked-back hair definitely made this look even worse.
Cardi B's sexy smurf look has been getting flak online
If you've seen one outfit from Coachella 2025, it's likely Cardi B's now-infamous blue number. The rapper's song is set to be featured on the upcoming "Smurfs" movie soundtrack, so we can only assume that her commitment to the film inspired this blue, furry catsuit. Unfortunately, the body-hugging, ultra-exposed ensemble has been getting plenty of negative attention on the internet. That said, while the look was never going to be a good one, it worked better when she paired it with a coordinating jacket before she took the stage.
Charli D'Amelio looked like she wore her bath towel and a pair of boots
Most of us can agree that sometimes it feels like it takes too much time and energy to get ready. So, if Charli D'Amelio really did head to Coachella fresh out of the shower with her towel wrapped around her and grabbed a pair of old boots she had by the door, we can't entirely blame her. Unfortunately, D'Amelio surely put a lot of thought into this look. And, while it does look comfy and easygoing, it's not really making enough of a fashion statement.
Teyana Taylor was a cowgirl gone wild
We can understand why Teyana Taylor wanted to flaunt those abs, but at what cost? For most people, looking like Taylor would mean reaching for a super-short crop top as often as possible. Yet, there are plenty of ways to rock a bare midriff without being a style disaster. The crop top's swirly boob decorations are weird, and the cowboy hat doesn't make much sense with the rest of the vibe. And, while we understand the idea behind the super low-waisted skirt, the amount of torso shown here throws the whole silhouette off-balance.
Lola Young's look was something out of Where the Wild Things Are
As far as we can tell, it seems that Lola Young's Coachella outfit inspo was a combination of an early aughts backup dancer and her favorite stuffed animal. We're just not sure why. She wore what looked like a furry bralette with a matching hood attached with long bunny ears. She paired this unusual article with some green cargo pants and coordinating fingerless gloves. In her defense, this outfit became infinitely less strange when she took down her hood, but it was still strange, nonetheless.
Jennie wore micro shorts with... macro boots?
Who needs pants when your boots are basically pants? While this may have been Jennie's thought process while prepping for her Coachella performance, we're not sure we agree. Micro shorts were a huge trend at Coachella, and Jennie participated by wearing the trend with a matching red crop top. She paired the look with a red cowboy hat and some huge over-the-knee boots. The many elements of Jennie's outfit just didn't work together, and she happened to be performing next to Kali Uchis, who was rocking a funky all-red ensemble that worked much better.
Tyla looked like her outfit was attacked by a werewolf before her performance
Perhaps Tyla was going for a look at Coachella 2025 which looked like something out of a horror movie. We love a campy look for the right occasion, but this outfit just looked... well, destroyed. The torn-up tights and tiny crop top that exposed her bra definitely didn't leave much outfit at all, between all the rips and holes. And her odd pattern mixing with leopard print shoes and red-printed micro shorts made the outfit feel like a total mess.