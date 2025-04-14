Every year, Coachella acts as a marker of the change of the seasons. The iconic musical event kicks off festival season and tells us all that spring has officially sprung. Celebs and fans alike head out to the desert to party, enjoy the weather, and set the tone for summer fashion. We remember the days of flower crowns, fringe, and plenty of cowboy-related accessories. This year, of course, started its own trends. And just like the worst-dressed stars at Coachella 2024 made waves, this year's festival has presented us with plenty of fashion don'ts.

Coachella 2025 started off with a bang, some performances from our favorite stars, and many, many exposed butts. This year, for better or worse, folks didn't hold back from bearing it all in plenty of fishnets, loads of micro shorts, and quite a bit of lingerie. While some festival fashion surely kicked off some fun new trends, other looks were overloaded with details, made for wardrobe malfunctions, or just plain weird. You've probably already seen some of the worst-dressed stars at Coachella 2025 making the rounds online, and others, you'll just have to see to believe.