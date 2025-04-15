JD Vance's Clowntastic Football Trophy Fumble Will Have Both Trump & Usha Cringing Hard

Vice President JD Vance has a complicated relationship with President Donald Trump and it shows no sign of becoming any less fraught. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author was once highly critical of the president, but his continuing attempts to prove himself worthy of Trump's trust fall short more often than not. Vance's latest flub was a fumble (literally) and yet another awkward moment for both him and POTUS.

On April 14, Trump hosted Ohio State University's championship football team at the White House, where the players presented him with his own "47" jersey and a commemorative silver helmet. It should have been an especially sweet moment for Vance, who's a proud Buckeye himself. He gave a short speech congratulating the team and joking about an audience member who dared to wear a Michigan cap. But when he tried to pick up the enormous CFP National Championship Trophy for a photo-op, the gold trumpet-like body detached from the pedestal and the base tumbled to the ground. Luckily, running back TreVeyon Henderson was there to catch the top part (proving why his team won the championship!). The teammates tried to reattach the pieces with no success, while Vance was left smiling sheepishly with the partial trophy.

Trump appeared to take the mishap in stride, but there were signs he wasn't pleased. The president famously loves being the center of attention and having his vice president steal focus in such an embarrassing way was a double error on Vance's part. Cameras caught Trump wincing ever so briefly as he watched, and he made no move to reassure Vance afterward. More chillingly, the president didn't even glance in his veep's direction as they shook hands with the players and exited the grounds. Eek.