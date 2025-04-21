Inside Trump's Tumultuous History With TikTok

When it comes to TikTok, President Donald Trump has flip-flopped like only a true politician can. Those who've been keeping up with Trump's tumultuous history with the Chinese-owned app will remember that, during his first term, the president attempted to get TikTok banned in the United States. "We're looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok," he told Reuters in August 2020. This obviously made many Americans nervous, especially those who make a living from the app. Questions were raised over whether or not Trump even had the authority to ban TikTok, with many calling it an abuse of power.

"This is an unprecedented use of presidential authority," Eurasia Group analyst Paul Triolo proclaimed to AP News at the time. Funnily enough, banning TikTok was something most Democrats and Republicans agreed on for a change, citing privacy concerns and the dangers of spreading misinformation. Trump claimed he'd give Beijing until September 15, 2020, to sell the app to an American company. Should they fail to do so, he'd shut it down in the States. Obviously, the president never actually managed to make good on these threats. And Trump has since changed his tune about TikTok in a big way.

As the 2024 presidential election loomed, the divisive politician said that, while he still believed the app was a threat to national security, he was no longer keen on banning it because Trump believed that Meta's Facebook platform would benefit from it. The former "Apprentice" host had a bone to pick with Facebook, in part blaming the platform for his 2020 election loss. "Without TikTok, you can make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people," he argued to CNBC. Trump's opinion about TikTok has continued to evolve since, and it's been quite the rollercoaster ride.