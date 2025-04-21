Carrie Underwood Performing For Trump Reportedly Fueled By Nasty Taylor Swift Feud

Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration after remaining largely apolitical throughout her career raised eyebrows. However, in April 2025, an insider informed the Daily Mail that the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's long-standing, rumored feud with Taylor Swift may have driven her to make the controversial decision. "Some people close to Taylor think Carrie took the Trump inauguration gig to spite Taylor," the source claimed before noting that Swift had passionately endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 elections while ending JD Vance with three simple words.

They elaborated, "Some people in the industry do think this is Carrie's way of marking her territory as 'Miss Americana' as her side of the political aisle won the election." At the time of the president's inauguration in January 2025, the reported feud between Underwood and Swift had been brewing for over a decade, so it's unsurprising to learn that things may have got more heated over the years. For instance, while co-hosting the 2012 CMAs alongside fellow country star Brad Paisley, the "Jesus, Take The Wheel" songstress joked about Swift's short-lived relationship with Conor Kennedy.

Later that month, the New York Times asked the "Blank Space" hitmaker why we didn't get to see her reaction to the bit, and she offered a curt response, explaining, "They don't pan to you if you're not laughing." Then, in 2013, a source dished to Us Weekly that Swift was indeed among the celebrities who disliked Underwood because she was apparently "always rude to her." And, in 2025, we got a subtle glimpse of the country star's reported dislike for Swift when she began judging on "American Idol."