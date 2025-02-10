5 Rumors Carrie Underwood Couldn't Escape
2025 started off on the wrong foot for Carrie Underwood because even her killer legs could not save the country star's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance. Things took a turn for the worse in the following weeks when Underwood received tons of backlash after being announced as a performer at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January. Needless to say, one of Underwood's most controversial moments of all time may also have negatively impacted her career. According to a Daily Mail insider, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's position as a judge on the 23rd season of "American Idol" was in jeopardy because of her supposedly backing the controversial politician so publicly.
After they noted that the cast and crew came from a diverse background, the source confirmed, "There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable." They continued, "Her apparent support for Trump doesn't align with the show's values of inclusivity and diversity." The confidant also warned that the Grammy winner's supposed political views may also cause her to butt heads with fellow judge Lionel Richie, who deeply dislikes Trump. While fans were initially stoked about Underwood's addition to the judges' panel, her inauguration performance led many of them to have a change of heart.
And they flooded the comments of a January 2025 Instagram video for the show to let the creators know they wouldn't be tuning in due to their ties to Underwood. Although the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker's actions had everyone convinced of her political affiliations, they're still technically just rumors because Underwood continued her past stance of political neutrality in a statement announcing her addition to the ceremony.
Is Carrie Underwood secretly a Republican?
Carrie Underwood has always been notoriously tight-lipped about her political views. During a 2019 chat with The Guardian, the singer-songwriter clarified that she refrained from speaking about politics publicly "because nobody wins." Underwood elaborated, "It's crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it like it's black and white. And it's not like that." Likewise, in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, the "Good Girl" hitmaker proclaimed that she didn't want to publicly endorse a candidate in that year's presidential elections because Underwood wanted people to vote based on their own research rather than being influenced by a celebrity's opinion.
However, she did show her support for gay marriage in a 2012 interview with The Independent. So, people were naturally surprised when the Grammy winner agreed to perform at Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony in January 2025 after stanchly staying out of politics for most of her career. Of course, the controversial move convinced most people that the country singer was actually a Trump supporter, or at the very least a Republican. And Underwood didn't help that rumor by exhibiting some seriously shady behavior on Inauguration Day with Kamala Harris.
After concluding her acapella performance at the event, she casually shook hands with Former President Joe Biden but then seemingly refused to acknowledge Harris as she smiled at her. Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter also shook hands with JD Vance and Trump and even got a kiss on the cheek from the latter. Additionally, the announcement of Underwood's performance led many to revisit her polarizing appearance at the 2013 Country Music Awards, where she and Brad Paisley made fun of Obamacare and evidently weirded Taylor Swift and Keith Urban out.
Did she have plastic surgery?
Throughout her career, Carrie Underwood hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery rumors. During a 2018 appearance on "The Bobby Bones Show," the country singer shared that she had broken her wrist and had to get 40 stitches on her face after tumbling down the steps outside her home. While the "Mama's Song" hitmaker recuperated from her injuries away from the public eye, people began to speculate that the fall was a clever lie created to cover up the fact that she had covertly gone under the knife. Underwood told Redbook magazine in 2018 that although she was disheartened by the rumors, she tried her best not to pay them any mind, quipping, "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better." However, fans only found the idea more plausible in the following years after noticing how drastically her facial features had changed.
This time around, though, even experts spotted tell-tale signs of plastic surgery. Speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf professed, "Her nose does look like the shape has changed over time with a reduction in size making it more feminine-looking." He also posited that Underwood's radiant skin could be attributed to "laser resurfacing and or chemical peels with medical-grade skin care." Further, Dr. Schimpf opined that she may have also had facial fillers or a liposuction procedure on her jaw to achieve more pronounced cheekbones. Additionally, when Underwood appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2023, she acknowledged being a fan of Botox.
Carrie Underwood is widely believed to be a diva
In January 2025, an insider dished to the Daily Mail that Carrie Underwood apparently went full diva when she performed at Donald Trump's inauguration. "She hired an army of security, was requesting a handmade designer dress for the performance, and demanded she be allowed a team of 20," they disclosed. Moreover, despite the exclusivity and significance of the event, the country star still sought to obtain tickets for her inner circle. The diva behavior continued after her performance because she reportedly threw a "hissy fit," believing she hadn't been "'afforded the same level of respect' as previous inauguration performers."
The "If I Didn't Love You" songstress also reportedly took issue with the limited space she was given to perform in. Additionally, Underwood's rumored diva behavior has landed her in hot water more than once. In 2023, Betty Maxwell, the 2016 Miss America beauty pageant winner, revealed in a TikTok that the country singer was one of the rudest celebs she had ever encountered. The model recalled how her path had crossed with Underwood's at an after-party at a bar, and she had approached to let her know all the ways in which she had positively influenced her. However, as she was gushing, the singer-songwriter remained entirely expressionless.
Underwood then simply said, "Oh, nice," before trying to walk away without so much as a polite "Thank you" for her kind words. Maxwell then asked the "All-American Girl" singer if they could take a photo together and got an irritated sigh before she reluctantly agreed. The model even confessed that the awful experience reduced her to tears later on.
Her husband may not be entirely supportive of her career
Carrie Underwood's relationship with her husband, Mike Fisher, has been the subject of several eyebrow-raising rumors over the years. After the Grammy winner extended her Las Vegas residency into 2024, a source informed Life & Style magazine that her husband was displeased with the decision, and they had argued about it. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority," they explained. "Mike just wants Carrie to come home." Likewise, Fisher "didn't sign up to be the full-time parent, and he's annoyed she's missed family events."
Meanwhile, in August 2024, another confidant divulged to Life & Style that the former ice hockey player wasn't initially on board with Underwood's decision to take a spot on the judges' panel of "American Idol" either. Fisher believed the "Church Bells" singer may not be able to give the gig her full attention because of the country star's jam-packed schedule. While he understandably had concerns about her work-life balance, Underwood managed to sway her hubby by reminding him about the reported multi-million-dollar paycheck she stood to earn from the high-profile job.
Around the same time, an InTouch Weekly source reiterated that Fisher and Underwood had consistently fought over her decision to prioritize her career over their family. However, she had started to grow weary of their constant bickering, and their marriage was on the rocks as a result. "She thinks he's jealous and controlling, and he accuses her of being 'too Hollywood' and of putting work first," the source stated, per PopCulture.
Carrie Underwood reportedly has beef with Taylor Swift
While Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley were hosting the 2011 CMAs, "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet popped on stage to poke fun at Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' short-lived marriage. The trio then jokingly sang about how the exes promised to stay by each other's side through other brief events like Taylor Swift's relationships. Unfortunately, Underwood didn't get off the "Blank Space" hitmaker's case at the 2012 CMAs. This time around, the country star took aim at her relationship with Connor Kennedy and joked that they were never, ever getting back together, just like Swift's hit song of the same name.
When the New York Times inquired about the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's reaction to the bit, which wasn't televised, she offered a rather curt reply: "They don't pan to you if you're not laughing." Then, in 2013, an Us Weekly insider unsurprisingly claimed that Grammy executives were desperately trying to ensure that Underwood and Swift remained as far apart as possible on music's biggest night because they had absolutely no love for each other, pointing out, "Taylor feels Carrie is always rude to her, so she steer[s] clear of her."
Although neither singer has publicly acknowledged the feud, they were hardly ever spotted together at awards shows — despite the fact that Swift was once a country music darling herself. But, when Underwood spoke to Allure in 2012, she made it clear that she didn't consider the "Shake It Off" songstress a friend since they only saw ever each other at those kinds of starry events. And yet, her assertion only made the lack of photos of them together seem even more suspicious.