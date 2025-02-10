5 Rumors Carrie Underwood Couldn't Escape

2025 started off on the wrong foot for Carrie Underwood because even her killer legs could not save the country star's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance. Things took a turn for the worse in the following weeks when Underwood received tons of backlash after being announced as a performer at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January. Needless to say, one of Underwood's most controversial moments of all time may also have negatively impacted her career. According to a Daily Mail insider, the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's position as a judge on the 23rd season of "American Idol" was in jeopardy because of her supposedly backing the controversial politician so publicly.

Advertisement

After they noted that the cast and crew came from a diverse background, the source confirmed, "There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable." They continued, "Her apparent support for Trump doesn't align with the show's values of inclusivity and diversity." The confidant also warned that the Grammy winner's supposed political views may also cause her to butt heads with fellow judge Lionel Richie, who deeply dislikes Trump. While fans were initially stoked about Underwood's addition to the judges' panel, her inauguration performance led many of them to have a change of heart.

And they flooded the comments of a January 2025 Instagram video for the show to let the creators know they wouldn't be tuning in due to their ties to Underwood. Although the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker's actions had everyone convinced of her political affiliations, they're still technically just rumors because Underwood continued her past stance of political neutrality in a statement announcing her addition to the ceremony.

Advertisement