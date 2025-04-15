Sarah Huckabee Sanders Commits Major Fashion Faux Pas In Frumpy Collared Dress
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has changed quite a bit through the years, and these days, her style seems to be getting worse and worse. Her latest in a string of outfits that completely missed the mark is a green dress with a fit and undergarments that did not leave the Arkansas governor looking her best. They say "it's not easy being green," and now that we've seen this dress, we officially get it.
On April 15, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins posted a series of photos that were snapped in Little Rock, Arkansas. "Great to be at the beautiful Governor's Mansion today to announce the game changing submission of Arkansas' SNAP waiver to ban junk food purchases with food stamps," she wrote in the caption. She gave a special shoutout to Huckabee Sanders, who she referred to as her "amazing friend." For the occasion, Huckabee Sanders wore a simple collared dress. And, while the ensemble didn't really say much of anything, this look was definitely off. For starters, Huckabee Sanders' penchant for tasteless fashion strikes again thanks to her popped collar, which definitely gave the look an outdated, stuffy vibe. Yet, the fit and how she chose to wear it took the entire look from being one that didn't make much of a statement to being downright frumpy.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dress was in desperate need of one vital layering piece
Most of the time, what we wear under our clothes doesn't have a major effect on our outfit. Sometimes, however, your underwear matters. And, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' latest fashion fail is proof of that. It's easy to see that the governor is going braless in her green dress. And, we're in full support — no pun intended — of going braless. Sometimes, though, skipping your bra can negatively affect your outfit, and this is one of those cases. Because of the soft, clingy material of Huckabee Sanders' outfit, it's easy to see that she isn't wearing the right undergarments. And, in this case, it just makes the look feel messy.
Beyond the lack of bra, the fit of this dress isn't really doing Huckabee Sanders justice. It has a seam at the waist, which suggests that it should cinch in there, but instead it's hanging loosely. A skinny belt around her waist where the seam is may have helped solve this problem. And, pairing that with a supportive, well-fitting bra would have made all the difference for this look.