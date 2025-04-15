Sarah Huckabee Sanders Commits Major Fashion Faux Pas In Frumpy Collared Dress

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has changed quite a bit through the years, and these days, her style seems to be getting worse and worse. Her latest in a string of outfits that completely missed the mark is a green dress with a fit and undergarments that did not leave the Arkansas governor looking her best. They say "it's not easy being green," and now that we've seen this dress, we officially get it.

On April 15, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins posted a series of photos that were snapped in Little Rock, Arkansas. "Great to be at the beautiful Governor's Mansion today to announce the game changing submission of Arkansas' SNAP waiver to ban junk food purchases with food stamps," she wrote in the caption. She gave a special shoutout to Huckabee Sanders, who she referred to as her "amazing friend." For the occasion, Huckabee Sanders wore a simple collared dress. And, while the ensemble didn't really say much of anything, this look was definitely off. For starters, Huckabee Sanders' penchant for tasteless fashion strikes again thanks to her popped collar, which definitely gave the look an outdated, stuffy vibe. Yet, the fit and how she chose to wear it took the entire look from being one that didn't make much of a statement to being downright frumpy.