Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Tasteless Fashion Strikes Again In Dress Better Suited As A Tablecloth

While we don't know what the bottom of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' floral dress looks like from this photo, we can see enough to know that it's one of her outfits that completely missed the mark. Despite this, we have to give credit where credit is due; at least this wasn't one of her leather looks that are invariably total fashion fails. From an unmatched adoration for leather to this floral flop, it seems that Huckabee Sanders just can't resist fabric that would be ideal for upholstering furniture.

Suffice it to say, Huckabee Sanders' wardrobe isn't the best, and it often seems to be getting worse. Yet, she may still be ahead of some of her fellow famous MAGA ladies. As far as we can tell, she hasn't been dipping into TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, her clothes aren't usually overly body-hugging, and she has yet to reach for the hair bleach. So, maybe we should appreciate Huckabee Sanders' restraint in the face of many painful MAGA fashion and beauty trends. While we may not love her dress that looks like a tailored set of curtains, it could be worse.