Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Tasteless Fashion Strikes Again In Dress Better Suited As A Tablecloth
Well, she's done it again. Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders has proudly posted a fashion fail on Instagram. While Huckabee Sanders' latest tacky outfit isn't the worst ensemble we've seen her in lately, we do think that this dress would look much better if it was repurposed into a tablecloth.
On April 7, the MAGA fan reposted a photo of her posing at a fancy event to her Instagram story. While the outfit in question wasn't entirely visible, we could, at least, see that her dress was made with fabric that looked better suited for an armchair. Huckabee Sanders' look was strapless and floral with a bold blue background. In her defense, the bright blue hue looked to be a great color for Huckabee Sanders. Still, the wise color choice didn't make up for the rest of the fashion flop. We seriously think it's time for Huckabee Sanders to take the plunge and get a stylist who can point her in the right direction.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to fall prey to some MAGA fashion trends
While we don't know what the bottom of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' floral dress looks like from this photo, we can see enough to know that it's one of her outfits that completely missed the mark. Despite this, we have to give credit where credit is due; at least this wasn't one of her leather looks that are invariably total fashion fails. From an unmatched adoration for leather to this floral flop, it seems that Huckabee Sanders just can't resist fabric that would be ideal for upholstering furniture.
Suffice it to say, Huckabee Sanders' wardrobe isn't the best, and it often seems to be getting worse. Yet, she may still be ahead of some of her fellow famous MAGA ladies. As far as we can tell, she hasn't been dipping into TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, her clothes aren't usually overly body-hugging, and she has yet to reach for the hair bleach. So, maybe we should appreciate Huckabee Sanders' restraint in the face of many painful MAGA fashion and beauty trends. While we may not love her dress that looks like a tailored set of curtains, it could be worse.