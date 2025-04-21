Goldie Hawn's Red Carpet Looks That Had Heads Turning

Throughout her decorated, decades-long acting career, the stunning Goldie Hawn has brought to life such memorable characters as the revengeful Helen Sharp in "Death Becomes Her" and the indomitable Elise Eliot-Atchison in "The First Wives Club," enshrining herself in pop culture as both a great actress and a fashion icon. Hawn's impressive range on screen has not only brought her critical acclaim and prestigious awards, namely a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, but also directed her to many red carpet events to display her glamorous, head-turning looks.

Revered for her fashion sense by major publications such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, Hawn's stylistic capabilities have set her apart in the entertainment industry since the 1960s. Her early looks often show signs of the times, for example, her huge bubble bob and feathery bangs at a London film premiere in 1970, or her lacey blouse and sequin blazer at the Academy Awards in 1980, which goes to show that Hawn is consistently keeping an eye on the trends while still maintaining her personal flare. Her later looks often reflect elements of her fashion history, whether it be in color, shape, or style, but there are many memorable moment that stand out for being unlike anything else Hawn keeps in her closet.

From movie premieres in Los Angeles and Cannes to the Oscars, Hawn has kept it classic with sequined gowns and pointed-toe pumps, but she also isn't afraid of trying something new, showing that a sense of style certainly doesn't fade with age but evolves with time.