Goldie Hawn's Red Carpet Looks That Had Heads Turning
Throughout her decorated, decades-long acting career, the stunning Goldie Hawn has brought to life such memorable characters as the revengeful Helen Sharp in "Death Becomes Her" and the indomitable Elise Eliot-Atchison in "The First Wives Club," enshrining herself in pop culture as both a great actress and a fashion icon. Hawn's impressive range on screen has not only brought her critical acclaim and prestigious awards, namely a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, but also directed her to many red carpet events to display her glamorous, head-turning looks.
Revered for her fashion sense by major publications such as Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, Hawn's stylistic capabilities have set her apart in the entertainment industry since the 1960s. Her early looks often show signs of the times, for example, her huge bubble bob and feathery bangs at a London film premiere in 1970, or her lacey blouse and sequin blazer at the Academy Awards in 1980, which goes to show that Hawn is consistently keeping an eye on the trends while still maintaining her personal flare. Her later looks often reflect elements of her fashion history, whether it be in color, shape, or style, but there are many memorable moment that stand out for being unlike anything else Hawn keeps in her closet.
From movie premieres in Los Angeles and Cannes to the Oscars, Hawn has kept it classic with sequined gowns and pointed-toe pumps, but she also isn't afraid of trying something new, showing that a sense of style certainly doesn't fade with age but evolves with time.
Goldie Hawn's smoldering black gown stole the show at the 1987 Academy Awards
Goldie Hawn's popularity following her roles in 'Sugarland Express' (1974), 'Seems Like Old Times' (1980), and other films scored her s role as a cohost alongside Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan for the 59th Academy Awards in 1987.
That night, Goldie Hawn dazzled on the red carpet wearing a sleek and sensual floor-length gown. Drenched in black sequins from shoulders to toes, Hawn's dress featured a daring V neckline that plunged to her midsection and a curve-hugging fit. The square patterned beading at the straps added variation in color and texture, breaking up the black and bringing another glamorous element to the garment. The hip-hugging skirt included a knee-high slit that, though aesthetically purposeful, also allowed her to move more freely on stage as she enacted her hosting duties.
Hawn kept the accessories minimal, choosing to go without a necklace, likely to draw the eye to the silver and gold beading at the bodice. She added thin, dangling earrings and a stack of silver bracelets. Her shoe choice was a pair of standard black pumps with a relatively low heel perfect for presenting on stage. In classic Goldie Hawn fashion, she had her fringed and feathered hair blown out, loose, voluminous curls, giving the look some iconic 1970s spice. It was a hairstyle that would stick with her for decades to come.
Hawn sparkled at the 1989 Oscars
Goldie Hawn doesn't shy away from sparkle and never has. In fact, in a joint interview with her daughter, Kate Hudson, Hawn explained the significance of having sequins and fun garments on hand when she told E! News, "The oldest item of clothing in my wardrobe is a Matthew Williamson sequined party dress that reminds me to play and have fun!" Hawn channeled that same energy two years after her delightfully dark and dazzling display at the Academy Awards. In 1989, she took to the Oscars red carpet with a new spin on her previous sequinned look.
In a manner befitting her name, Goldie Hawn was dripping in gold down to the floor. The sheer, nude-based gown was cut similarly to the one she wore to host in 1987, except for the neckline, which was strapless and featured an angular version of a sweetheart shape that added a sculptural element to the garment. Branch-like patterns of gold sequins were embroidered throughout the gown's length, flowing in artful waves away from the seam where the skirt and bodice meet.
The edges and seams of the gown were lined in tiny rhinestones, accentuating the dip in the neckline and the center-cut slit in the skirt (another feature that resembled that iconic 1987 dress). The shape and tailoring of the skirt were accentuated by the addition of the rhinestones and the artistic direction and placement of the embroidered sequins. Hawn added to the look with textured gold pumps, a metallic gold taffeta wrap, and no obvious jewelry except for a gold ring. She attended the event with Kurt Russell, and the couple has a bigger age gap than we realized.
Hawn stunned in yellow at the 1998 Fire and Ice Ball
Goldie Hawn went full monochrome when she brought butter yellow to the 1998 Fire and Ice Ball. According to Variety, the frequently star-studded gala benefited the Revlon/UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program, focusing on researching and combatting breast and ovarian cancers. In support of the cause for women's health, Hawn attended the gathering with Kurt Russell, her longtime partner whom she never married, wearing an outfit that was fashion-forward yet tastefully understated. She kept the design simple, allowing the distinctive color to do the bulk of the visual heavy lifting. With the exception of some very subtle stitching details along the side of the dress, the piece is almost entirely unadorned. The simple strapless bodice led to an unfussy pencil skirt that was perfectly tailored to her figure. Hawn completed the look with a matching yellow wrap trimmed with fur in the same color.
To add some contrast, Hawn chose to compliment the dress and wrap combo with a small, simple, metallic silver purse, circular silver pendant necklace, and a broad, radiant smile. She kept her iconic hairstyle for the event: a full, bouncy blowout and wispy fringe that appeared as glamorous as it was effortless.
Goldie Hawn's purple damask gown captivated the crowd at the 2000 American Comedy Awards
Goldie Hawn welcomed the new millennia in a gorgeous purple and silver damask dress at the 14th Annual American Comedy Awards. She attended to present her friend, actor Steve Martin, with a Lifetime Achievement Award, utilizing her time on stage to share a few jokes and endearing experiences of working with Martin through the years and delivered a nearly ten-minute speech detailing his many achievements in his acting, writing, directing, and, of course, comedy career.
Though she rocked similar silhouettes in the past, Hawn branched out with a regal, textured fabric that featured a floral pattern in a metallic silver thread that beautifully caught the lights on the red carpet and on stage. The overall cut of the front of the dress is unassuming with its scoop neck fitted bodice and skirt, but the back of the garment is where the wow factor is. The dress was almost entirely backless, giving a fun and sexy flare to an otherwise tame design.
She went without a necklace to this event, choosing instead to accent the metallic tones of the embroidery on her dress with a chunky gold bracelet. The shoes were practically invisible on account of them being mainly comprised of clear plastic, but no one was really looking at the shoes when the dress was what turned heads.
Goldie Hawn rocked laces at the 2003 Golden Globes
Goldie Hawn once again momentarily departed from crystals and sequins and, instead, leaned into laces at the 2003 Golden Globes red carpet. Hawn's gown was a custom Dior designed by John Galliano. The ivory base of the form-fitting gown was made of a floral brocade fabric that offered the perfect, romantic backdrop for the extensive detailing of the garment. The belly-button plunge of the neckline was accented and secured with corset-style laces threaded through silver rivets at the seams.
The rivets holding the laces were consistent along the entire neckline, even appearing at the seams of the skirt to maintain balance and consistency. The sharp cut of the bodice was softened by delicate chiffon detailing around the neckline and crisscrossing at the front of the skirt. The brocade stopped at the shins, and the bottom third of the skirt was finished with the same chiffon seen in smaller increments throughout the design. The gown's side closure featured many closely spaced, dainty fabric buttons in the same shade as the base of the dress. Whether or not the buttons served as functioning closures is uncertain, but it must have been a monumental task to fasten each and every one of them. Hawn accessorized her look with a small bifold fabric clutch, a statement necklace featuring circular gold pendents in varying sizes, and small, gold drop earrings.
Hawn kept it colorful at the 2004 AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony
In 2004, Goldie Hawn attended the AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring her former "Death Becomes Her' co-star, wildly accomplished and stunning Meryl Streep who, according to Playbill, was revered by the American Film Institute Chair, Sir Howard Stringer as "one of the great artists in the history of American film." During the ceremony, Hawn took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech to honor her dear friend, comparing Streep's life and career to a Stradivarius violin (a great compliment given that such instruments are world-renowned for their impeccable craftsmanship, sound, and value).
On the red carpet leading up to the event, Hawn showed her fun fashion taste in another eye-catching look: a bright orange ankle-length dress with a subtle floral print and ruffled accents around the neckline and skirt. The dress incorporated a few subtly different shades of orange and a fluttery, petal-like hem that brought life and movement to the overall look. When compared to some of Hawn's other red carpet outfits, this one came off as more casual than one might expect, especially when considering that the honoree of the event wore a gown designed by Isaac Mizrahi. However, Hawn did dress up her orange ensemble with a few extra bits and bobs. She added various pieces of jewelry, including a gold armband and a pendant necklace.
Goldie Hawn kept it classy at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
Goldie Hawn traveled to France to grace the red carpet of the 2008 Cannes Film Festival and attend the highly anticipated premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,' the fourth installment of the successful action/adventure franchise. In a comment to the LA Times, designer Steffano Gabanna of Dolce & Gabanna explained the culture of dress on the Cannes red carpet, stating, "We feel that Cannes is less formal than the Oscars ... The dress code is more relaxed, and the celebrities have the chance to be more daring."
Gabanna's sentiment rang true for Hawn's accessories, at least, since she paired her gown with a pair of quintessentially 2000s oversized sunglasses and a startlingly brilliant diamond necklace. The rest of Hawn's outfit remained classic in material, color, and design. The ethereal, breezy, white empire waist gown was accented with whispery chiffon and a knotted bodice, along with sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves. The solid white lining of the dress kept it modest, and yards of delicate, billowy fabric gave the skirt all of its volume and dreamy effect. Though her outfit wasn't as daring as some that have been worn during the 11-night festival's history, Goldie Hawn still held her own, holding out her princess-like skirt to the paparazzi as she posed for photos.
Hawn brought out another whimsical gown at the 2014 Academy Awards
At the 2014 Academy Awards, Goldie Hawn served as a presenter for the event, stunned in a soft gold Versace gown that hugged and flared in all the right places. The color was a perfect compliment to her softly curled blonde hair (featuring her signature feathery bangs, of course).
When something works for Goldie Hawn, she sticks with it. In her glitzy youth, it was center-slit gowns dripping in sequins, crystals, and beading, but in her more mature years, it was a goddess-like empire waist and flowing skirt and draped sleeves. And who could blame her? The 2014 version of this cut was one of Hawn's most successful renditions of the style. The timeless, flattering elements of that style highlight Hawn's elegant, feminine frame and features while still reading as tastefully age-appropriate. The subtle gold tone bordered on champagne, offering just the right amount of contrast between the dress and her complexion so that she seemed radiant rather than sickly or washed out.
The minute details of the gown set it apart as a fashion success: the perfectly pressed pleats on the bust, the tiny but dazzling bead details on the delicate sleeves, and the perfectly draped tailoring of the skirt that maintains its flattering shape. Down to the choice of dainty gold jewelry, Hawn captivated the attendees with her keen sense of style.
Goldie Hawn went dark and shimmery at the 2017 Los Angeles Premiere of 'Snatched'
After taking a 15-year-long break from acting, Goldie Hawn returned to the silver screen to star alongside Amy Schumer in the 2017 comedy film "Snatched," wherein Hawn and Schumer play a mother/daughter duo whose vacation is disrupted by extreme mishaps and misadventure. In the spirit of the film's focus on family bonds and to show their support for her return to the industry, Hawn was accompanied by her stunning daughter and fellow actress, Kate Hudson, and partner, Kurt Russell.
On the red carpet leading up to the premiere, Hawn dove into dark, glitzy glamor reminiscent of her 1987 Academy Awards gown. The long-sleeved, cold-shoulder black and silver gown conveyed drama, sparkle, and depth as she posed confidently before photographers. The black base was interspersed with shiny, silver sequin dots varying slightly in shape and size. Vanity Fair reported that Hawn and her daughter coordinated their outfits for the event, with both of them opting for black and silver combinations made custom from the Michael Kors collection from that year.
Hudson chose a more understated outfit, allowing her mother to take center stage, especially considering how this event served as a victorious return to a career Hawn had left dormant for years. Since this style offered a great deal of coverage from her neck, down to her wrists, and then down further to her feet in a virtually unbroken wall of shimmer, Hawn only added dainty silver earrings to accessorize.
Goldie Hawn's 2025 Oscars look was a dazzling callback to her crystal-studded past
Goldie Hawn returned for the 2025 Oscars after a decade-and-a-half-long absence from the event, serving again as a presenter alongside actor Andrew Garfield for the Animated Feature and Animated Short categories. She appeared on the red carpet draped in her namesake color: radiant, golden satin. We've seen iterations of this gown in years past — the strapless, sweetheart neckline, pleated bodice, and crystal details, though this one differs slightly with its almost corset-like structure. It's a look that undoubtedly turns one's head, though it was included on some lists of the Oscars worst-dressed stars. Nevertheless, the custom Dolce & Gabbana gold satin gown was accented with a smattering of Swarovski crystals in varying sizes across the front of the bodice and the top portion of the gathered shirt.
The pleated and gathered detailing at the hips brings a fresh twist to this classic Hawn silhouette, and the addition of the gold wrap makes for both a functional and playful accessory harkening back to the metallic taffeta piece she wore with her glamorous gold sequin gown in 1989 to the same award ceremony. Furthermore, InStyle reported that Hawn's multicolored diamond necklace was a chainlink design created by Sabyasachi, and it featured stone that complemented the shade of her gown as well as its crystal adornments. She also sported a diamond bracelet and a gold ring by Briony Raymond to complete the look.