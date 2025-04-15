Karoline Leavitt's Low-Energy Briefing Is Telltale Sign She Can't Handle The Heat
When you're the White House press secretary, you definitely need to be able to handle pressure. For young Donald Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the job also requires that you withstand a lot of hate from a lot of people. Typically, Leavitt's strategy for dealing with this seems to be acting very defensive and extraordinarily combative in basically any situation we see her in. Yet, if her most recent press conference is any indication, she may be losing steam.
Leavitt's job basically requires that she defend Trump and his decisions no matter what. And, while this is far from an easy task, there's usually no amount of lying or arguing that prevents Leavitt from getting the job done. The past few weeks have surely been particularly brutal — considering how much Trump is in the news and for how many alarming and contentious reasons. So, perhaps unsurprisingly, Leavitt faced some tough questions at her April 15 press briefing. Also, unsurprisingly, she avoided actually answering any questions she didn't like. Still, something in Leavitt's disposition didn't feel quite so typical. Leavitt appeared to be lower energy, less intense, and less aggressive than she normally is. While it seems like much longer to many of us, Leavitt is just shy of three months into her role in Trump's administration. And, while it didn't take long, it seems that the pressures of the job may be getting to her.
Karoline Leavitt may be cracking under the pressure
Karoline Leavitt's weary, defeated vibe may indicate something deeper than a bad day at work. When asked about some difficult-to-defend actions, Leavitt's responses were often obvious copouts. For example, White House correspondent Jonathan Swan said, "The president has long said that it would be an abuse of power for a president to direct prosecutors to investigate him," adding, "Last week, President Trump explicitly directed the Justice Department to scrutinize Chris Krebs to see if it can find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing," per X, formerly known as Twitter. This led Swan to ask, "How is that not an abuse of power to direct the Justice Department to look into an individual — a named individual?" Leavitt's response? "Look, the president signed that executive order. It's the position of the president in this White House that it's well within his authority to do it. Otherwise, he wouldn't have signed it. And, he signed it, and that's his policy." In other words, Leavitt had no answer and seemed to lack the energy to even come up with a phony one.
Beyond her uncharacteristic detached mood, there was another subtle indication that Leavitt may not have been feeling like herself: her outfit. She's been known to wear pinked out diva outfits that scream White House Barbie and outdated pastel looks. On this occasion, however, she wore all black. This could have been a coincidence, but it also may indicate that there's trouble with Leavitt.