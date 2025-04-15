Karoline Leavitt's Low-Energy Briefing Is Telltale Sign She Can't Handle The Heat

When you're the White House press secretary, you definitely need to be able to handle pressure. For young Donald Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the job also requires that you withstand a lot of hate from a lot of people. Typically, Leavitt's strategy for dealing with this seems to be acting very defensive and extraordinarily combative in basically any situation we see her in. Yet, if her most recent press conference is any indication, she may be losing steam.

Leavitt's job basically requires that she defend Trump and his decisions no matter what. And, while this is far from an easy task, there's usually no amount of lying or arguing that prevents Leavitt from getting the job done. The past few weeks have surely been particularly brutal — considering how much Trump is in the news and for how many alarming and contentious reasons. So, perhaps unsurprisingly, Leavitt faced some tough questions at her April 15 press briefing. Also, unsurprisingly, she avoided actually answering any questions she didn't like. Still, something in Leavitt's disposition didn't feel quite so typical. Leavitt appeared to be lower energy, less intense, and less aggressive than she normally is. While it seems like much longer to many of us, Leavitt is just shy of three months into her role in Trump's administration. And, while it didn't take long, it seems that the pressures of the job may be getting to her.