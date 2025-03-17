Karoline Leavitt's Pinked Out Diva Looks Scream White House Barbie (& Not In A Good Way)

Karoline Leavitt has clearly had quite the White House makeover since she joined Donald Trump's administration as press secretary. The 27-year-old became the youngest person to take on the role of White House press secretary in the country's history. And, she has done so with some interesting fashion choices in tow.

With bleach-blonde locks and a penchant for pink, it seems that Barbie may one of Leavitt's biggest style inspirations. Barbie-inspired fashion took over the world when the "Barbie" movie hit theaters in 2023. Of course, this trend has since died down, but it's clear that as far as Leavitt is concerned, the world's most famous doll never goes out of style. Yet, now that she's working as an important part of the administration, we think Leavitt's apparent desire to be the White House Barbie doesn't quite work. From the looks of it, her new role isn't stopping her from looking pretty over-the-top in pink. We've got some of Leavitt's looks that made us say "crank that Barbie doll dial down a few notches" most of all.

