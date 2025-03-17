Karoline Leavitt's Pinked Out Diva Looks Scream White House Barbie (& Not In A Good Way)
Karoline Leavitt has clearly had quite the White House makeover since she joined Donald Trump's administration as press secretary. The 27-year-old became the youngest person to take on the role of White House press secretary in the country's history. And, she has done so with some interesting fashion choices in tow.
With bleach-blonde locks and a penchant for pink, it seems that Barbie may one of Leavitt's biggest style inspirations. Barbie-inspired fashion took over the world when the "Barbie" movie hit theaters in 2023. Of course, this trend has since died down, but it's clear that as far as Leavitt is concerned, the world's most famous doll never goes out of style. Yet, now that she's working as an important part of the administration, we think Leavitt's apparent desire to be the White House Barbie doesn't quite work. From the looks of it, her new role isn't stopping her from looking pretty over-the-top in pink. We've got some of Leavitt's looks that made us say "crank that Barbie doll dial down a few notches" most of all.
Her hot pink minidress that had Kimberly Guilfoyle energy
In 2023, Karoline Leavitt took to Instagram to show off one of her most Barbiecore outfits to date: a hot pink dress with a bow detail around the neck. She captioned the photo, "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life" with a fitting pink heart emoji. This caption, of course, invited comments like, "Spreading BS is doing what you love?" Yet, as far as we're concerned, it seems that what Leavitt loves to do most is turning Barbie-inspired ensembles into fashion fails.
Body-hugging minidresses with bows combine a few of the fashion mistakes we've been begging Kimberly Guilfoyle to ditch. And, rather than using the newly-appointed ambassador to Greece as a style cautionary tale, Leavitt seems to be drawing inspiration from her fellow tacky fashion-loving Donald Trump crony. This look certainly isn't the worst thing we've seen Leavitt rocking, but from the fit to the color and those pin straight blonde locks, it's hard to see this look and think of anything but Barbie.
When she looked like store-brand Elle Woods
In February 2024, Karoline Leavitt attended CPAC in 50 shades of pink. Rather than the bold rosy shades she frequently opts for, Leavitt went with pastels for the occasion. She wore a pale pink top layered underneath an even lighter pink blazer. She paired this ensemble with super straight locks and a bubblegum pink lipstick to match her ensemble. The matchy-matchy nature of the whole look felt outdated, and we couldn't help but be reminded of a much less stylish version of something plucked from the set of "Legally Blonde."
While Leavitt's overly coordinated pink look felt like it involved a bit too much matching for our taste, this look was made even worse thanks to something that didn't match well enough: her foundation. Leavitt's glaring tan fail was a tell-tale sign of rookie makeup mistake. And, when she posted a photo of her look on Instagram, the makeup mishap even caught the attention of folks in the comment section "Face doesn't match. Get a better MU[A]," one Instagram user advised. Whether she does get a new makeup artist or not, she may want to consider splurging for a new stylist while she's at it.
Her social media thirst trap that gave off wannabe Malibu Barbie vibes
In May 2023, Karoline Leavitt showed off her summer-ready energy on Instagram with a photo of her in a hot pink midi dress. The first photo in her carousel showed Leavitt posing on a balcony facing away from the camera. With the way she was posing, it seemed clear that this was intended to be a thirst trap of sorts. And, while that may be atypical for most White House press secretaries in history, she didn't know she'd be getting that gig at this point. Sure — it's clear that this was a vacation outfit, but with the dress' silhouette, the shoes, the pose, and of course, that color, this is just a bit too Barbie-coded as far as we're concerned.
Barbies have been around since the late 1950s, and while the dolls are still being made today, when we think about a quintessential Barbie look, we often think of something that's a little antiquated. And, that's a bit of what's wrong with this particular look. The color and cut of this dress just look outdated and over-the-top, with the halter neckline especially screaming '70s.
Her berry-colored press conference suit
When Karoline Leavitt held her first-ever press conference, she did so in head-to-toe magenta. Sure — this certainly wasn't classic Barbie pink, but it did look like something we could easily see a business-minded Barbie sporting. She took the bold fuchsia Zara suit to new Barbie-inspired heights by pairing it with bedazzled Jimmy Choo shoes. Despite opting for an affordable suit, that nearly $750 footwear and likely her jewelry still allowed this look to qualify as one of her wildly expensive outfits.
Leavitt's blown-out blonde lob never helps any outfit to beat the Barbie allegations, and this one is certainly no different. It's clear that Leavitt wants to draw attention to herself by sporting bright, bold colors and flaunting her particular style. And, while this look wasn't one of her flashiest, it certainly still sent a message. We can just imagine Leavitt looking exactly like this standing in a Mattel box.
Her blazer and minidress combo that looked like a bad Barbie mashup
In one Instagram post from March 2024, Karoline Leavitt showed off an outfit she was sporting in a private jet. And, this look was one pulled straight from the MAGA lady playbook — seemingly attempting to dress up a skintight minidress by tossing on a blazer over it. It's unclear where Leavitt was headed in this photo or whether she was on the job. Still, this look is right up there with some of Lauren Boebert's biggest blazer fashion fails. Can a blazer be a way to add a touch of professionalism to your 'fit? Of course! Does that mean it works layered over club wear? Of course not!
While we can't see the entirety of this ensemble from the photo Leavitt posted, it looks like what might happen if you borrowed one piece of clothing from a 1995 "Working Girl" Barbie and another from a 2010 "Night on the Town" Barbie. The result? A fashion fail of Barbie-cal proportions.