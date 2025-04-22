Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven

Sadly, James Haven and Angelina Jolie's relationship with their dad Jon Voight has been strained for nearly as long as they've been alive. At 20 years old, Marcheline Bertrand met the "Midnight Cowboy" star in 1970, and though Voight was 12 years older than her, they hit it off. The couple got married and had Haven in 1973, with Jolie following a couple of years later.

"I have no memory at all of my mother shouting at me or at my sister," Haven said to the Daily Mail in March 2007. "But I do have horrible memories of my father and the way he behaved. He was so tough on our mother." Five years after tying the knot, Voight and Bertrand split, and she was forced to raise her kids primarily as a single mother. "We saw him around Christmastime or at school recitals," Haven continued. "He was always around but he never did his job as a father." The "Heat" star fell behind on child support, too, and Haven was forced to have a conversation with him about taking better care of Bertrand.

"We definitely had a taste of his manipulative behavior," Jolie's brother said. "But it was when he dealt with my mother that we really saw him pulling the strings." While Voight dodged his parenting responsibilities, Bertrand was fortunately always present for her children, and they had an extremely close bond.