Pam Bondi & Dana Perino Duke It Out For Worst Disaster 'Do In Battle Of The Fox News Blondes

You've heard of blonde bombshells, but have you ever heard of blonde buns that totally bombed? Well, look no further than Fox News. While appearing on the network on April 16, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi once again fell victim to a rookie hair styling mistake with her latest disaster 'do. Perhaps luckily for her, though, she was shown alongside Dana Perino, who also sported an updo dud. As political pundits continue to inspire TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, it seems that the MAGA ladies need more than just new makeup artists; they're desperately in need of new hairstylists, too.

The slicked-back bun has been an on-trend updo for years. And, especially for folks with long hair, this has been one trend cycle to be grateful for. Whether you're having a bad hair day, skipping a much-needed shampoo session, or just don't have much time or energy to put into doing your hair, the slicked-back bun has got your back.

Still, while brushing your hair back and pasting it down with product may seem foolproof, Bondi has proven that it is not. Rather than fitting the sleek, minimalist vibe of the beloved slicked-back bun, she got it all wrong with her middle part, downward-combed face-framing pieces, and bits of frizz. The result is an odd, outdated look.