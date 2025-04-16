Pam Bondi & Dana Perino Duke It Out For Worst Disaster 'Do In Battle Of The Fox News Blondes
You've heard of blonde bombshells, but have you ever heard of blonde buns that totally bombed? Well, look no further than Fox News. While appearing on the network on April 16, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi once again fell victim to a rookie hair styling mistake with her latest disaster 'do. Perhaps luckily for her, though, she was shown alongside Dana Perino, who also sported an updo dud. As political pundits continue to inspire TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend, it seems that the MAGA ladies need more than just new makeup artists; they're desperately in need of new hairstylists, too.
jeez louise — Fox News concludes its interview with Bondi by more or less encouraging her to investigate Letitia James pic.twitter.com/lg0LPD2TbV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2025
The slicked-back bun has been an on-trend updo for years. And, especially for folks with long hair, this has been one trend cycle to be grateful for. Whether you're having a bad hair day, skipping a much-needed shampoo session, or just don't have much time or energy to put into doing your hair, the slicked-back bun has got your back.
Still, while brushing your hair back and pasting it down with product may seem foolproof, Bondi has proven that it is not. Rather than fitting the sleek, minimalist vibe of the beloved slicked-back bun, she got it all wrong with her middle part, downward-combed face-framing pieces, and bits of frizz. The result is an odd, outdated look.
Pam Bondi and Dana Perino's updo fails were very different
Like her fellow Donald Trump lovin' blonde Pam Bondi, Fox News anchor Dana Perino is no stranger to a fashion fail. And, now it's all going to her head — or, rather, her hair. Perino also pulled her hair back for the Fox News segment in which she appeared opposite Bondi. Rather than trying and failing at the slicked-back look, though, she went for a more easy breezy, effortless updo. Yet, this look also ended up feeling dated and far from TV-ready.
Perino left some loose tendrils down to frame her face. This is often a good way to soften a bun or ponytail, making your 'do feel less harsh since it's more easygoing than its slicked-back alternative. In Perino's case, though, the face-framing pieces felt too wispy and had a dry, crunchy look to them, which ended up stealing the focus from the rest of her look.
Regardless of the occasion, an updo can be a great way to switch things up with your hair or even to simply save some time on styling. Still, that doesn't mean that all updos are created equal or that you can pull off slicking your hair back no matter what. And, it seems that this Fox News segment was a perfect example of what not to do when opting for an updo.