Pam Bondi's Cheap Looking Suit Is Giving SHEIN Instead Of Sophisticated
They say to dress to impress, but unfortunately, Attorney General Pam Bondi looked like she was dressing for the Halloween version of her prominent position when she took to the podium wearing a flimsy white pinstripe suit. In a clip posted to YouTube, Bondi donned the ill-fitting outfit as she announced that the Trump administration would be suing the state of Maine over its refusal to ban transgender athletes. While Bondi had plenty to say about the issue, and she has had quite the transformation on her way to becoming the Attorney General, we couldn't stop wondering how she set herself up for such a fashion nightmare.
We get it, on paper, the suit was a good choice. Even Vogue anointed the women's suit as a look that will never go out of style. But with Bondi's execution, her outfit felt like she had purchased it off of TikTok, Temu, or the discount section of SHEIN. The most notable misstep is just how oversized the suit looks and not in a fashionable way. The flimsy-looking extra material can be seen bunched around her upper arms, the lapels on the blazer seem to hang forward off her body, and even the matching top that covers her chest appears to pouch outwards, with the material around the buttons doing no favors in helping give her any kind of figure.
Bondi is known for her fashion disasters
We would give the Attorney General a pass on her cheap-looking suit, but we also have an entire list of inappropriate outfits that Pam Bondi has worn. Take, for example, her recent appearance at the White House in her outdated and oddly patterned shirt that looked like grandma's couch, and we're beginning to see a trend. Or maybe Bondi's extra large suit was a course correction for when her fashion fail was brutally roasted online, with users on X, formerly Twitter, taking her to task for wearing what they deemed to be an inappropriate mini skirt and boots -– even if the outfit was later proven to be an optical illusion and Bondi was actually wearing a long dress.
But honestly, the real tragedy here isn't that Bondi pressed "buy" too quickly on an Instagram shopping ad. It's that Bondi herself has worn a pinstripe suit better. For her confirmation hearing, Bondi wore the reverse of her bargain bin white suit and donned a black suit with white pinstripes and looked every bit as commanding as the outfit projected. This time, users on X locked in on the sophistication that she was going for with complimentary comparisons to none other than James Bond. Hopefully, Bondi won't pinch too many pennies and remember what worked for her the next time she's up late scrolling for her next podium look.