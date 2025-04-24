Harrison Ford & Wife Calista Flockhart Have A Major Age Gap
Hollywood romances are notorious for lasting about as long as a summer blockbuster movie, but Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have proven to be the exception to the rule. Ford is known for his fandom-starring roles in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises, while Flockhart is best known as the title character on "Ally McBeal."
These lovebirds first crossed paths at the 2002 Golden Globes and have been together ever since, tying the knot in 2010. While Ford's relationship history is muddier than Flockhart's (he'd already been married twice before wedding Flockhart) this was her first marriage. The "Blade Runner" star already had four children — two with each of his ex-wives — and Flockhart had adopted a son a year before meeting Ford. Their blended family worked, despite the couple's significant age gap.
Ford was born in 1942, while his third wife's birthday is in 1964. That means they have a 22-year age gap, which isn't the largest age difference in Hollywood, but it's also not the smallest. They technically aren't even in the same generation. Ford is part of the Silent Generation, which includes people born between 1925 and 1945, whereas Flockhart is a Baby Boomer, catching the tail end of that generation of those born between 1946 and 1964. But Flockhart said their age gap "doesn't factor into [their] relationship at all" (via Hello! Magazine). In fact, there are times when it doesn't even register to her that they aren't so close in age.
The story of how they first met has gotten twisted
Despite already having four children prior to meeting Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford adopted her son, Liam, after Ford and Flockhart got married, making him a father of five. In his cover for Esquire back in 2023, he confessed, "If I'd been less successful, I'd probably be a better parent." While he sounds like he's being harsh on himself, he did note in a 2010 interview with Parade that he spent time with Flockhart and Liam (the youngest child, whose siblings are all decades older than him) on days off. "On the weekends, I do whatever Calista and Liam want to do. We'll take a couple of hours on Sunday morning to go motorcycle riding or go for a hike," Ford said.
While Ford's parenting skills may be up for debate, what's not debatable is how he and Flockhart actually met. According to a false rumor everyone believes to be true about their initial meeting, "The Birdcage" star supposedly spilled her drink on Ford on purpose as an excuse to talk to him. Sounds like a classic sitcom trope. Except, Flockhart denies that's how it went down. Per Hello! Magazine, she said in an interview, "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled, and the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine!"
The "Star Wars" veteran backed up his wife's claim, saying, "She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me."