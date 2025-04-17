Jennifer Lopez's Ego Took A Hit During Awkward Street Interview (& People Are Roasting Her)

Jennifer Lopez's lavish life as an A-list actor and singer wasn't enough for one man to recognize her. In yet another awkward moment with Lopez that went viral on TikTok this week, the "On The Floor" hitmaker's ego appeared severely bruised when an interviewer on a New York City street asked her what she did for a living. When he asked what her name was, she seemed even more baffled by that question.

"What?" Lopez said back at TikToker @hikhann_, who complimented her outfit in the Sunday, April 13, 2025 clip, then asked her to clarify her job. Before he could explain what kinds of videos he made on TikTok, Lopez curtly replied, "I'm a singer and entertainer." He then asked her for her name, which made Lopez furrow her brow even further. She then couldn't help but laugh at his next question: "What do you like about your job?" Lopez replied: "I love everything about it." The interviewer subsequently asked why she pursued her job, to which Lopez replied: "It's just what I had to do." Then, advising on maintaining confidence, she said, "You have to know who you are and not listen to what other people say."

Fans could be heard screaming "Jennifer!" in the background, which prompted the "Maid in Manhattan" star to wave and blow a kiss. The interviewer ended the video with questions about her outfit, which was not one of her worst looks. Lopez, looking bored at this point, explained that her pants were Free People and her bag was Amiri. After one last question about the best advice she's received, Lopez said her mom once told her to "Work hard" and to "Be a good person."