Scandals Gayle King's Reputation Will Never Recover From

The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Gayle King has been a prominent media figure since her talk show, "The Gayle King Show," aired in 1997. That amount of time in the industry has caused her to face her fair share of rumors, controversy, and scandal. After all, viewers are still convinced that she and Oprah Winfrey are in a relationship.

That being said, King has faced her fair share of tragic situations in her own life, which she has never shied away from airing out on live TV. The most significant of which came when she revealed that her ex-husband, William Bumpus, was cheating on her in 1990. "'Despise' is a strong word. I'm not a huge fan of the woman I caught naked with my now ex-husband on June 24, 1990, at 9:16 P.M. — but I don't remember the details," she recalled when Vanity Fair asked about the person she despised most in the world in July 2016.

Certain events take place because they are out of one's control, and others are brought upon the person because of their own words or actions; King has been well acquainted with both. With King gearing up to launch into space on April 14, 2025, let's take a look back at all of the scandals that have plagued Gayle King's career.