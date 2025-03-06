Gayle King's Most Uncomfortable Interviews On CBS Mornings

At this point in time, we all know the severity of R&B singer R. Kelly's crimes. After more than 20 years of controversies, allegations, and run-ins with the law, he was finally brought to justice and was sentenced in June 2022 to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing women and children. Further disturbing accounts have since emerged about Kelly, but back in March 2019, the "Ignition" singer had just been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A couple months after the groundbreaking docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" premiered, Kelly was invited to speak with Gayle King to give his side of the story in what has since become an infamous interview. When asked why he agreed to an interview with CBS, the singer responded, "I'm very tired of all the lies." The first portion of his conversation with King seemed relatively light as he denied all the allegations that had come against him, but she soon turned up the heat.

After a few baseline questions, King asked Kelly to speak on whether he'd ever held anybody against their will and his demeanor quickly changed. "I didn't do this stuff. ... I'm fighting for my f***ing life," the singer pleaded. As Kelly leapt out of his chair in agitation and began yelling at the camera, King somehow managed to keep her composure despite the escalation.

