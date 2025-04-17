Trump Flaunts Two-Toned Disaster 'Do & Splotchy Tan Fail That Makes Us Wonder If He's Trolling Us
Donald Trump is venturing into plenty of uncharted territory these days, but that doesn't mean everything he's doing is new. While his 70s have been his worst hair decade, Trump has been known for his odd 'do for as long as we can remember. That notorious combover and infamous orange tan go together like PB&J. After his latest appearance, however, we're starting to wonder what's really causing his bizarre look.
On April 17, the White House's official Instagram account shared photos of the White House Easter Prayer Service and Dinner. Trump appeared in most of the photos, giving us multiple angles of his multicolored skin and hair. Trump has long been mocked for his orange hue, but lately his tan has reached new levels of absurdity with bronzer fails that are so bad, they have to be on purpose.
His bronzed skin at the Easter event was splotchy and uneven, and the color became abruptly and drastically lighter when it reached his hairline. His pale skin underneath his light, thinning hair looked almost completely white, yet his hair in the back appeared to be a more golden hue. By now, we all know that there seem to be very few people who can talk Trump out of his every whim, so it's easy to see why his hair and bronzer preferences haven't been reeled in by those around him. But, does he not have a mirror? Does he not see himself in photos? The world may never know.
Photos of Donald Trump at the Easter event had folks cracking jokes in the comment section
Over the years, there have been plenty of Donald Trump makeup fails that have had everyone buzzing. However, while this was a particularly bad bronzer moment, it seems that the context of the event where he sported this makeup fail had folks distracted. Rather than commenting on the sheer strangeness of his look, Instagram users in the comment section were mostly mocking Trump's presence at an event celebrating Christianity when they viewed his current actions to be in opposition to those values.
"Gimme a break. That man is not a Christian. He only worships himself and money," noted one of the top comments. Another said they were surprised Trump didn't catch on fire, and another commenter suggested that perhaps this could explain his peculiar appearance, writing, "That spray tan must be fire retardant and keeps him from bursting into flames." We may never know what the real reason behind that splotchy tan and patchy hair really is. We're just hoping the Easter bunny brings him some makeup remover and perhaps some hair clippers in his Easter basket this year. After all, he can't take away the Easter bunny's funding, right?