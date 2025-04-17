Trump Flaunts Two-Toned Disaster 'Do & Splotchy Tan Fail That Makes Us Wonder If He's Trolling Us

Donald Trump is venturing into plenty of uncharted territory these days, but that doesn't mean everything he's doing is new. While his 70s have been his worst hair decade, Trump has been known for his odd 'do for as long as we can remember. That notorious combover and infamous orange tan go together like PB&J. After his latest appearance, however, we're starting to wonder what's really causing his bizarre look.

On April 17, the White House's official Instagram account shared photos of the White House Easter Prayer Service and Dinner. Trump appeared in most of the photos, giving us multiple angles of his multicolored skin and hair. Trump has long been mocked for his orange hue, but lately his tan has reached new levels of absurdity with bronzer fails that are so bad, they have to be on purpose.

His bronzed skin at the Easter event was splotchy and uneven, and the color became abruptly and drastically lighter when it reached his hairline. His pale skin underneath his light, thinning hair looked almost completely white, yet his hair in the back appeared to be a more golden hue. By now, we all know that there seem to be very few people who can talk Trump out of his every whim, so it's easy to see why his hair and bronzer preferences haven't been reeled in by those around him. But, does he not have a mirror? Does he not see himself in photos? The world may never know.