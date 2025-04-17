Kristi Noem Looks Painfully Out Of Place In Awkward Denim 'Fit Amidst A Sea Of Suits & Ties

It's clear that Kristi Noem likes to dress for whatever she thinks the occasion might be, even if it's not exactly appropriate. In March 2025, she posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, of her surrounded by police wearing fatigues and brandishing guns as she wore a military ICE vest over a sweater and jeans -– but decided to accessorize it with a cascade of hair extensions that seemed to grow out of her American flag emblazoned beanie. The glammed-up military Barbie look had everyone roasting her, with one user nailing it when they posted, "Cosplay Rambo Barbie strikes again."

Even well-known conservatives on the same side of the aisle as Noem have spoken out against her out-of-place sartorial choices. In a clip posted to YouTube, Megyn Kelly unloaded on Noem with a cutthroat take that condemned her many photo ops as she vented, "Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not." But Noem's history of playing dress up extends even beyond areas of law enforcement because we've spotted her in five different confusing costumes that had us scratching our heads. Maybe Noem just likes getting into character (whatever she thinks that is), but she might want to do a little more research next time she's stopping by a government agency that has an obvious dress code.