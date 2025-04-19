Tragic Details About Adam Devine's Health Issues

A month before welcoming his first child with wife Chloe Bridges, Adam Devine was scared he wouldn't live past his son's first six years of life. In 2024, the "Pitch Perfect" star received terrible health news from doctors, who fortunately turned out to be wrong about his diagnosis.

After suffering lasting injuries from getting hit by a cement truck at 11 years old, Devine was left with tight pain and unexplainable spasms all over his body. "For a while, they told me I was dying," he recalled on an April 2025 episode of the podcast "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." According to the actor, he was initially diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS). John Hopkins Medicine defines it as an uncommon autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscles to stiffen and spasm, which can worsen over time — it's the disease Celine Dion suffers from. In his interview, Devine noted that eventually, one's heart — because it is a muscle — will stop beating.

The "Righteous Gemstones" actor remembered receiving the diagnosis right before becoming a father. He was told that the average life expectancy of someone diagnosed with stiff person syndrome is only six years. "So I'm like, 'Oh great, now I'm gonna die, and [my son is] going to be six years old. He's only going to know a crippled father.'"