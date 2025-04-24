Why Prince Harry's Friends Reportedly Aren't Fond Of Meghan Markle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spent a lot of their time trying to prove to the public that their biggest mission is to make a positive difference — and sometimes, their efforts are in vain. For instance, the couple's Archewell Foundation was named delinquent in May 2024, and many of Meghan and Harry's charity donations have raised eyebrows. Their failed philanthropy gives the impression to some that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex care more about their image than honest acts of kindness. Harry's friends may have their own strong opinions on some of the activism work he and Meghan are engaged in.

It's previously been reported that Harry's former classmate had a few choice words about Meghan. But, in March 2025, Tom Quinn, the author of "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," told Fox News that some of the prince's other pals believe that Meghan wasn't the right match for Harry based on their ideologies. "One of Harry's best friends said, 'I can't understand what Harry sees in her. She's a tree hugger. She's so woke,'" Quinn claimed of Harry's more conservative British friends, noting that Meghan's progressive ideas may have been appealing to Harry when he first met her.

According to Dr. Kelly Vincent, a licensed psychologist and owner of Nourished Wellness Group, there is a very normal, albeit challenging, "shift in the dynamics of longstanding friendships" when a romantic partner enters the group. "It's often jarring for friends to notice behavioral shifts that seem sudden or uncharacteristic," Vincent revealed to The List. "These shifts — such as changing interests, values, or communication patterns — might feel like a loss of the person they once knew."