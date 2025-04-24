Tragic Details Of The Luxembourg Royal Family

No one with decision-making power can go the entirety of their career without at least one controversial choice. For Grand Duke Henri, the most glaring example of backlash from his countrymen came in 2008 when he opted against signing a bill that would have legalized euthanasia for the terminally ill in Luxembourg. Henri cited his conscience for his opposition to the bill, and his refusal to enact the law was shocking to some considering the last time that a Luxembourgish monarch had refused to sign a bill was back in 1912 by Grand Duchess Marie-Adélaïde.

Henri's refusal to sign the law set off a major chain reaction, fundamentally changing his role, as well as the role of all future Luxembourgish monarchs. Prior to his refusal, the monarch's role in enacting laws was to both assent to and promulgate laws. After his refusal, Luxembourg's parliament changed the country's constitution, so that a monarch's assent is no longer required. And in 2009, euthanasia became legal in Luxembourg. The change in the country's constitution doesn't seem to have made Henri love his home any less, though. In 2024, Henri gave his last Christmas speech before handing over the monarchy to his son, and he boasted about the small European nation. "Luxembourg is an extraordinary country. It is a crossroads of cultures, languages, and ways of life — a place for dialogue and exchange, where people from all over the world coexist with the Luxembourgers. This solidarity is our strength. I know well that this does not necessarily happen on its own. This unique model in Europe requires daily effort, but it is worth it," said Henri (via RTL Today).