Prince Albert Of Monaco's Tragic, Real-Life Story
Prince Albert is one of the most controversial royal figures of his day, and it's no wonder why. The sovereign prince of Monaco has a number of outstanding legal troubles, rumored marital problems, and even a brood of royal love children. His ex-girlfriend, Nicole Coste, has publicly complained about his behavior on multiple occasions. A Brazilian child has written him an open letter, asking him why he refuses to claim paternity of her. And, how could we forget his wife, Princess Charlene, who has reportedly ditched the palace for a simpler life in a two-bedroom apartment down the street?
It might seem that Albert's life has been defined by scandal, but his missteps don't tell the full story. The Monégasque head of state is no stranger to tragedy. As a small child, Albert faced a considerable amount of pressure due to the weight of his destiny as the heir to the principality. When he grew up, he struggled even more due to the shocking loss of his mother, American Academy Award winning actor, Grace Kelly. As privileged as Albert may be, the accumulation of these stressors — and tragedies — has left an indelible mark on his personality and role as sovereign.
Prince Albert II grew up with the weight of the world on his shoulders
In some ways, Prince Albert's childhood sounds like a fairy tale. He grew up prancing around the historic Prince's Palace of Monaco, where the world was quite literally his oyster. In the BBC documentary, "Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich," Albert remembered trying to slide down the palace's bannisters during his younger years. "There were several attempts at sliding down, but those marble elements got in the way of that," he joked (via Express).
While the young Albert did have the unique experience of frolicking in a castle, there was a darker side to his childhood. The prince faced a tremendous amount of pressure due to his status as the heir to the Monégasque monarchy. Even when he was small, Albert dared not dream of anything other than his destiny.
According to his father, Prince Rainier III, Albert understood his role from the time he was toddler. As per Jeffrey Robinson's book, "Grace of Monaco: The True Story," Rainier said, "When Albert was five or six, he was sitting with a group of children who were each in turn asked by an old lady, 'What would you like to do when you grow up?'" Apparently, all of the other kids blurted a number of typical responses, imagining themselves as local heroes like firefighters and police officers. Albert, meanwhile, had a different answer. "I don't have a choice," Albert reportedly said.
Prince Albert II watched his mother Grace Kelly die in the hospital
As Prince Albert grew older, his life only became more challenging. This was especially true after his mother, the iconic Grace Kelly, drove off a cliff in a 1982 car accident. Following this terrifying incident, Grace was rushed to the hospital. However, she experienced so much hemorrhaging in her brain that her survival became unlikely.
Reflecting on this terrible experience in an interview with biographer, Jeffrey Robinson, Prince Rainier III recounted how he and his two eldest children made the difficult decision to take Grace off of life support. "We had a long talk with [the doctor]. He was an extremely nice man and very understanding with us ... He showed us the pictures and helped us to understand in a very clear way that the machine should be turned off," Rainier said.
Apparently, Rainier, Albert, and Princess Caroline took a minute to discuss the decision together. Once they had all agreed on the course of action, the trio approached Grace's bedside to say a heartbreaking goodbye. "It was a difficult decision sentimentally," Rainier would later tell Robinson. "But, from a rational, human standpoint it was an obvious decision. There was no reason to keep her on the machine." When the mourning father and his two children gave the signal, Grace's doctor removed the life support, and the princess died. Albert was left heartbroken.
Prince Albert II witnessed his family's pain following Grace's death
Following Grace Kelly's tragic death, the Monégasque royal family was never the same again. Prince Albert's younger sister Princess Stéphanie arguably became Monaco's most troubled royal. After all, she had been with her mother in the car at the time of the accident — and was consequently admonished by the press for what some viewed as her "role" in Grace's passing.
Prince Rainier, too, struggled terribly after his wife died. "He was deeply affected and he wasn't quite the same man as he was before the accident," Albert remembered in an episode of the podcast "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" in 2018. In that sense, Albert did not just have to deal with the loss of his mother. He also had to face a number of other changes to what had previously been a stable family unit. No longer was his father the doting family man that he had been before. Rainier grew solemn and more withdrawn.
All these changes made it difficult for Albert to move on from the tragedy. Speaking to Bensinger, Albert admitted that it took a long time for him to really accept what had happened. "It always takes awhile, you recover thanks to your other family members and to your friends and to people who are dear to you who can provide comfort. It also takes a few years to really come to terms with it," Albert said.
Prince Albert II struggled to find true friends
Of course, just because some of Prince Albert's friends supported him in a difficult time does not mean that he exclusively surrounded himself with "true friends." Due to his position as Monaco's heir, the young Albert often found that the people closest to him had ulterior motives. Many of his so-called "buddies" spent time with him to get a brush with fame. Others yet hoped to enjoy some of the privileges that only a prince could provide.
Chatting with biographer Jeffrey Robinson for "Grace of Monaco: The True Story," Prince Rainier said about the issue, "He's discovering, as I did, that it's not always easy knowing who to trust. Albert's had to learn the hard way that some fellows who've been seen around with him were really only interested in what he could do for them. That it was a one-way street."
Eventually, Albert decided to keep his identity under wraps when possible. During his time studying at Amherst College in the United States, Albert made a point of introducing himself to other students as "Al Grimaldi." When J. Randy Taraborrelli was researching for his book, "Once Upon a Time: Behind the Fairy Tale of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier," one of Albert's college girlfriends revealed that she'd gone months without knowing he was a prince. Apparently, Albert had wanted to be liked for his personality — not his rank.
Prince Rainier might not have been confident in Albert as a successor
Prince Albert's rank was not always as guaranteed as one would think — at least that's according to a report in the French investigative newspaper, Le Monde. Apparently, Prince Rainier III was not always confident in Albert's ability to succeed him. According to Albert's former friends and employees, Claude Palmero and Thierry Lacoste, Rainier believed that his only son potentially lacked the seriousness necessary to be prince of the city-state. Speaking to Le Monde, Palmero and Lacoste alleged that Rainier actually explored the possibility of allowing the crown to pass through his daughter Princess Caroline down to his grandson, Andrea Casiraghi.
Interestingly, Palmero and Lacoste submitted evidence of their claims to the paper. Per a letter from former Monégasque magistrate, Patrice Davos, to Rainier, there had been a discussion regarding the matter of Andrea's rights to the throne. That being said, Davos was quick to tell journalists that the conversation had been purely speculative. Although the magistrate himself had questioned Rainier's true motives for initiating that conversation, the late prince had apparently reassured him that he had no plans to deny Albert his birthright.
In the end, Rainier allowed his son to succeed him following his death. Nonetheless, the rumors surrounding Rainier and Albert's difficult relationship live on.
Prince Albert II faced persistent media attention
By the time that Prince Albert actually did take the throne in 2005, he was a staple in the gossip columns. Everybody wanted to know where Albert was spending his time — and who he was going out with. Dubbed the "playboy prince" by the press, Albert had to deal with the constant invasion of his privacy. The paparazzi followed him everywhere, and it was difficult to go on a date without facing a slew of questions about who he might choose as the next Princess of Monaco.
In terms of a lack of privacy, this situation was truly tragic. In the long run, though, the public would not consider Albert a victim of the press. The reason? Preceding his reign, the prince had kept a number of major secrets from his subjects. In May 2005 — just months before Albert formally ascended the throne — a woman named Nicole Coste told French outlet, Paris Match, that Albert had a secret love child by the name of Alexandre Grimaldi Coste. A few weeks later, the prince claimed paternity of the boy, catalyzing a major scandal.
Making things even more dramatic, Albert went on to claim yet another illegitimate child — a daughter — named Jazmin Grace Grimaldi the following summer. She was 14 years old at the time that Albert made his relationship to her public. The scandal surrounding Albert's secret children solidified the prince's position as a tabloid favorite.
Prince Albert II's royal wedding generated a lot of stress
Because of Prince Albert's reputation as a womanizer, many royal fans were shocked when he announced that he was engaged to be married. Despite speculation that Albert might never settle down, the sovereign prince of Monaco addressed his people on June 23, 2010 — and informed them that he would be walking down the aisle with Zimbabwe-born Olympic swimmer, Charlene Wittstock, the following year.
Suddenly, all eyes were on Albert and Charlene. Some papers clamored to find out everything they could about Albert's new bride — from her fashion inspiration to her favorite workout routines. Others tried to find proof of a rift in the budding couple's relationship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for all of this media attention to create stress for Albert and Charlene.
As the bride herself would later tell People, "I think it's impossible though for someone on the outside to understand how awful, how much pressure there was for both of us. Enormous. You wouldn't believe it." Albert largely agreed with his wife, adding, "The actual wedding day itself was not as ... I mean it was pleasant, but I was more worried about how things would turn out." He went on to laugh, "If we could have had the wedding on a beach somewhere with 20 people like one I went to for some friends of mine years ago, we would have been, very happy." For the prince of Monaco, though, this never possible.
Princess Charlene often looks unhappy by Prince Albert's side
Following Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's 2011 wedding, the couple should have reveled in their wedded bliss. Instead, they found themselves battling the rumor mill, as the tabloid media questioned the veracity of their relationship. Making matters more complicated, Charlene was often photographed with a forlorn expression etched on her face. She would attend public appearances and smile for the crowds — only to allow a sense of sadness to seep through whenever she stared off into the distance.
Commenting on this tendency with Express, body language expert, Judi James, claimed that Charlene has "fluctuating facial expressions." According to James, Charlene might show the world "smiles of joy" just seconds before "slip[ping] into something much sadder-looking." This hot-and-cold dynamic portrays Charlene as someone who may not be entirely happy with royal life. It also hints that there might be some trouble brewing between her and Albert.
Prince Albert II almost lost Princess Charlene to an infection
One of the most difficult moments in Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's marriage occurred in May 2021. At the time, Charlene was planning on spending a few days in South Africa to promote an environmental conservation project. Shortly after she arrived, however, Charlene contracted an ear, nose, and throat infection that began to threaten her life.
As a close friend of Charlene's told Page Six, the princess experienced "severe sinus and swallowing issues stemming back from an earlier surgery." To rectify the problem, she underwent a series of other surgical procedures. However, the numerous medical interventions proved challenging for Charlene's system. "She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight," added the aforementioned friend.
The princess' illness was likely a very stressful moment for Albert, who was unable to accompany his wife to her many surgeries. This must have been a terrible time for the prince. After all, as Charlene's friend told Page Six, "She almost died in South Africa."
Prince Albert II had to distance himself from close friend, Thierry Lacoste
Prince Albert's mother Grace Kelly did not have many close friends in Monaco, but one of the women who she most trusted was her spokesperson, Nadia Lacoste. Like Grace, Nadia had lived in New York. She had pursued a career in Hollywood — albeit one that was more behind-the-scenes. And she had a son, Thierry Lacoste, who was about Albert's age.
When Nadia began working for Grace at the palace, it was only a matter of time before Thierry and Albert became friends. The two boys grew up together. After they became adults, Albert hired Thierry as a confidant and lawyer. This close friendship, however, would be put to the test in 2023 when an anonymously created Substack titled "Les Dossiers du Rocher" accused Thierry of corruption. Things would get even more complicated following a police raid of Thierry's house — which uncovered cocaine and several potential sex workers on the premises.
The combination of these two scandals forced Albert to take a step back from his friendship with Thierry. As the prince told the French press, "When questions arise, you need to know how to change the people who surround you to find the right path again and to write a new page in your history ... If confidence evaporates, you can no longer work together" (per the Daily Mail).
Prince Albert II is believed to have financial troubles
From an outsider's perspective, all may seem well in the Prince's Palace of Monaco. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene enjoy views of the Mediterranean, a full-time staff, and lots of expensive furniture. It might even appear as though the couple has everything they could possibly want. The only problem? Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's luxurious lifestyle costs a whole lot of money, and funds are something that the Monégasque royal family might be lacking.
According to a report published in Le Monde, Albert and Charlene might have a spending problem. The couple's disgruntled former financial advisor, Claude Palmero, told the newspaper that one of the major challenges of working for the royals was their failure to adhere to a budget. On one occasion in 2017, Palmero recalled paying a €600,000 overdraft for Charlene. By 2019, the accountant realized that the princess had spent €15 million in eight years — almost double the €7.5 million that had been allotted for that time. As Palmero wrote in his personal notebook before losing his post, spending "far exceed[s] the allotment."
Interestingly, the palace corroborated many of Palmero's claims. In a statement released to Le Monde, a spokesperson for the princely family wrote, "From the moment Claude Palmero informed [the prince] of such an overrun, he was instructed to have them fully covered by the family's private assets." Palmero, though, maintained that the royals were spending far too much.