Prince Albert Of Monaco's Tragic, Real-Life Story

In some ways, Prince Albert's childhood sounds like a fairy tale. He grew up prancing around the historic Prince's Palace of Monaco, where the world was quite literally his oyster. In the BBC documentary, "Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich," Albert remembered trying to slide down the palace's bannisters during his younger years. "There were several attempts at sliding down, but those marble elements got in the way of that," he joked (via Express).

While the young Albert did have the unique experience of frolicking in a castle, there was a darker side to his childhood. The prince faced a tremendous amount of pressure due to his status as the heir to the Monégasque monarchy. Even when he was small, Albert dared not dream of anything other than his destiny.

According to his father, Prince Rainier III, Albert understood his role from the time he was toddler. As per Jeffrey Robinson's book, "Grace of Monaco: The True Story," Rainier said, "When Albert was five or six, he was sitting with a group of children who were each in turn asked by an old lady, 'What would you like to do when you grow up?'" Apparently, all of the other kids blurted a number of typical responses, imagining themselves as local heroes like firefighters and police officers. Albert, meanwhile, had a different answer. "I don't have a choice," Albert reportedly said.

