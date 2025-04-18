We Toned Down Pam Bondi's MAGA Makeup & Couldn't Believe What We Saw
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi transformed herself from a local Florida prosecutor to a prominent position in President Donald Trump's administration. It's a career arc she probably never imagined as a law school student. Alas, Bondi has adopted some of the regrettable makeup habits common to the women in his cabinet. The most egregious example, of course, is Kimberly Guilfoyle, whose makeup style totally changed between 2004 and 2024. The fresh-faced look she presented as a California attorney became heavier and harsher over time; now, poised to assume the U.S. ambassadorship to Greece, Guilfoyle often looks severe and unnatural. Bondi hasn't quite reached that level yet, but we fear it may be only a matter of time. When she appears at press conferences and other official events, it's clear she's gone heavy on the mascara and eyeliner, and her brows are starting to assume the evil-villain vibe we're increasingly seeing in D.C.
Curious to see how Bondi might look with toned-down makeup, we turned once again to the experts at Static Media's art department for a digitalized re-do. The results were definitely surprising. Yes, the A.G. does look a bit tired without her usual palette, but she also looks younger, more relatable and approachable, and definitely ready for a more flattering glow-up. We have a few suggestions toward that end.
The attorney general needs better technique, not more makeup
As women age, they're often tempted to use a heavier hand with makeup to maintain a youthful look. In fact, just the opposite is true; too much brow filler, dark lips, and exaggerated eye details add, rather than subtract, years. Add some plastic surgery tweaking to the mix, and you have all the classic symptoms of the dreaded "Mar-a-Lago face" trend seen on far too many members of President Trump's inner circle. As Pam Bondi prepares to enter her 60's, she can avoid that unflattering fate by focusing on her skin rather than slathering on the product.
Vogue's beauty experts offer some helpful tips for women who, like the attorney general, are aiming for an age-defying look. They recommend starting off with a hydrating mask or cream, followed by a bit of primer. Foundation should be used sparingly; better still is a tinted moisturizer. Bondi has the right idea with her black mascara, but needs to avoid the clownish exaggerated lashes. Her natural brows are nicely shaped and need only the slightest bit of pencil to fill in only where needed. (Over-filling or going totally Sharpie are two eyebrow mistakes women often make.) Blush should go on the apples of the cheeks — Bondi flirts with extending it too far down — and be blended well. And while Bondi avoids the instantly-aging gaffe of using too-dark lipstick, she might benefit from a hydrating lip tint or balm rather than a matte lipstick. We hope Bondi takes this friendly advice next time she peers into her bathroom mirror. We already have Kayleigh McEnany and JD Vance vying to see who can wear more eyeliner; the AG can help buck this overused "Republican makeup" trend.