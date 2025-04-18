We Toned Down Pam Bondi's MAGA Makeup & Couldn't Believe What We Saw

As women age, they're often tempted to use a heavier hand with makeup to maintain a youthful look. In fact, just the opposite is true; too much brow filler, dark lips, and exaggerated eye details add, rather than subtract, years. Add some plastic surgery tweaking to the mix, and you have all the classic symptoms of the dreaded "Mar-a-Lago face" trend seen on far too many members of President Trump's inner circle. As Pam Bondi prepares to enter her 60's, she can avoid that unflattering fate by focusing on her skin rather than slathering on the product.

Vogue's beauty experts offer some helpful tips for women who, like the attorney general, are aiming for an age-defying look. They recommend starting off with a hydrating mask or cream, followed by a bit of primer. Foundation should be used sparingly; better still is a tinted moisturizer. Bondi has the right idea with her black mascara, but needs to avoid the clownish exaggerated lashes. Her natural brows are nicely shaped and need only the slightest bit of pencil to fill in only where needed. (Over-filling or going totally Sharpie are two eyebrow mistakes women often make.) Blush should go on the apples of the cheeks — Bondi flirts with extending it too far down — and be blended well. And while Bondi avoids the instantly-aging gaffe of using too-dark lipstick, she might benefit from a hydrating lip tint or balm rather than a matte lipstick. We hope Bondi takes this friendly advice next time she peers into her bathroom mirror. We already have Kayleigh McEnany and JD Vance vying to see who can wear more eyeliner; the AG can help buck this overused "Republican makeup" trend.