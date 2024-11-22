Kimberly Guilfoyle's Makeup Style Has Completely Changed Between 2004 And 2024

Kimberly Guilfoyle's entire life may currently seem centered around her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., but her time in the spotlight predates that of the Trump heir. While the "Triggered" author became famous after joining his father's reality television show in 2004, Guilfoyle was already carving her own path as a famous attorney and wife to one of the most popular Democrats in the country.

Just three years into her marriage to Gavin Newsom, he was elected Mayor of San Francisco, making her the city's First Lady. If their marriage hadn't ended in 2006, Guilfoyle would have gone on to become California's First Lady when Newsom became governor. Instead, she moved to New York permanently and eventually switched political sides.

The 2004 and 2024 versions of Kimberly Guilfoyle are almost polar opposites. Although she's always been a fan of revealing outfits, everything else — from her values to her makeup style — has changed. Interestingly, the changes to her beauty routines seem connected with the switch in her personal life. However, unlike her political choices, her makeup evolution didn't happen overnight. In fact, without a side-by-side comparison, you might even miss the small but steady tweaks that made Kimberly Guilfoyle the figure we know today.

