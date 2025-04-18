Trump Manages To Make Dr. Oz's Swearing In All About Himself (Are We Surprised?)
No matter what the occasion, President Donald Trump is ready to talk about his favorite subject: himself. He did it for the zillionth time on April 18 at the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Mehmet Oz as his new administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. There was concern that Dr. Oz's appointment would have RFK Jr. fuming — the two men haven't always agreed on certain health topics — but all seemed well between them. In fact, the new Health and Human Services director was the one who swore in the doctor, and the two hugged warmly afterward. However, the president couldn't resist swiping the spotlight before the former TV doctor could have his moment.
Reading a prepared speech he'd apparently never reviewed beforehand, Trump listed off Dr. Oz's accomplishments, such as being a professor emeritus at Columbia University and former head of the Cardiothoracic Institute and Integrative Medicine Program at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. (He stumbled a bit on the word "integrative.") Then the president interjected, "Boy, oh boy, I thought he just did a show!" Trump went on to mention that he knew about "The Dr. Oz Show" because he'd appeared as a guest there once in 2016. "[H]e said I'm a little overweight, I should lose some weight," the president said. "I did a show, and that's what I got out of it."
Trump: Boy, oh, boy. I thought he just did a show. You know why I know did the show? He said I was a little overweight. I did a show and that's what I got out of it. pic.twitter.com/8BrMcrjShV
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2025
Though Dr. Oz laughed at the remark, he may have been the one quietly fuming this time. Not only did the president suggest he felt insulted during his time on the syndicated show, but he also ignored the fact that he and Oz actually have a much deeper history.
Donald (and Melania) Trump backed Dr. Oz's political ambitions
Donald Trump's introduction of Dr. Mehmet Oz prior to his cabinet swearing-in wisely omitted the doctor's past attempt to enter politics: In 2022, he ran for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Reportedly, First Lady Melania Trump urged Donald to endorse Dr. Oz for the seat, and indeed the president threw his support behind the heart surgeon/media star for both the Republican nomination and for the Senate itself. Naturally, he couldn't resist pointing out the doctor's weight-loss suggestion once again during the endorsement. Unfortunately for them, Democratic rival John Fetterman won the election, and Trump may have regretted endorsing Dr. Oz afterward. He enjoys showing off the victories of the candidates he supports, and the defeat of the famed doctor must have been embarrassing for him.
Before turning Dr. Oz over to be sworn in by RFK Jr. — "I've heard of him; he's a pretty famous guy," Trump joked (via YouTube) — the president couldn't resist sneaking in one more bit of narcissism. "I think this is going to be by far the most important part of an already incredible life," he declared, as if saving countless lives through his heart surgeries and innovative cardiac techniques couldn't top working for him and overseeing an existing healthcare system. Of course, when you're part of Team Trump, you know that putting up with your boss's ego goes with the territory.