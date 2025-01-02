Trump's Plan To Appoint Dr. Oz In New Administration Surely Has RFK Jr. Fuming

After President-elect Donald Trump nominated him as his incoming health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood out as one of several cabinet picks who've imploded in light of different scandals. And some of his own viewpoints, particularly those regarding vaccines, aren't without their fair share of controversy, thus rendering him a polarizing choice to fill his role.

However, such issues might not prevent RFK Jr. from disliking some of Dr. Mehmet Oz's stances. One major health topic on which Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. seemingly disagree is the merit behind weight loss drugs like Ozempic. Per the former, such methods are a beneficial way to shed weight. "I'll respect you no matter what your weight might be, but for those who want to lose a few pounds, Ozempic and other semaglutide medications can be a big help," he wrote in a 2023 Instagram post. "We need to make it as easy as possible for people to meet their health goals, period."

Meanwhile, RFK JR. remains vocal about his displeasure with these drugs, which he told Fox News' Greg Gutfeld stunt users' motivation levels. He, instead, believes simply altering peoples' diets should be enough to make Americans lose weight on a mass scale. "[If we gave] good food, three meals a day, to every man, woman and child in our country, we could solve the obesity and diabetes epidemic overnight," he said in a YouTube video uploaded in October. Regardless of their disagreements, the two will have to find a compromise in order to honor Trump's desire for them to battle chronic illnesses together, as he said when he announced Oz's appointment.

