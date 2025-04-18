Brittany Mahomes' Gaudy Beach Vacation Dress Makes A Splash For All The Wrong Reasons

From head-turning Super Bowl looks to game day outfits that totally missed the mark, we're used to seeing both good and bad fashion from Brittany Mahomes as she cheers for her hubby, Patrick Mahomes, on the football field. In the off-season, though, she's showing off her looks elsewhere. Most recently, she headed out on a girls' trip and posed with pals by the beach. Unfortunately, just like they often do during big games, her fashion choice stole the show — and not in a good way.

On April 17, Brittany was tagged in a photo carousel on Instagram. The photos were taken on a Turks and Caicos trip, and everyone dressed in a sunset-inspired color palette for the occasion. Everyone pictured was dressed to the nines and fit the theme — Brittany included. Yet, rather than looking like she was ready for an elevated night on the town, Brittany looked more like she was heading to prom. Her floor-length ombre evening gown was body-hugging and bedazzled with a low back that looked much more appropriate for the big school dance than for going out to dinner while on vacation.