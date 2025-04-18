Brittany Mahomes' Gaudy Beach Vacation Dress Makes A Splash For All The Wrong Reasons
From head-turning Super Bowl looks to game day outfits that totally missed the mark, we're used to seeing both good and bad fashion from Brittany Mahomes as she cheers for her hubby, Patrick Mahomes, on the football field. In the off-season, though, she's showing off her looks elsewhere. Most recently, she headed out on a girls' trip and posed with pals by the beach. Unfortunately, just like they often do during big games, her fashion choice stole the show — and not in a good way.
On April 17, Brittany was tagged in a photo carousel on Instagram. The photos were taken on a Turks and Caicos trip, and everyone dressed in a sunset-inspired color palette for the occasion. Everyone pictured was dressed to the nines and fit the theme — Brittany included. Yet, rather than looking like she was ready for an elevated night on the town, Brittany looked more like she was heading to prom. Her floor-length ombre evening gown was body-hugging and bedazzled with a low back that looked much more appropriate for the big school dance than for going out to dinner while on vacation.
Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to going overboard with her style
Since Brittany Mahomes once gave fans a glimpse of her massive closet, we can only assume that the WAG had multiple dresses that would have worked for the warm-colored dress code. Yet, between the glistening sheen and the pale yellow top, the dress she chose stuck out like a sore thumb among the rest. While some of the other people she posed with wore dresses that were on the fancier side, too, they all seemed to capture the beach-y vibe of the occasion.
It's clear that Mahomes cares about fashion. She's been known to make a statement with what she wears, and she's clearly not afraid to steal the spotlight with her looks. Yet, this beach vacation is far from the first time we've seen her go too over-the-top with her attire for a specific event. Flashy fashion can certainly be fun, but paying attention to the event you're heading to in your outfit is key to making the right fashion statement. And this is just as true for a night out in paradise as it is for the Super Bowl.