Brittany Mahomes' Most Head-Turning Super Bowl Looks

Brittany Mahomes has had a stunning transformation since she and her now-husband Patrick Mahomes became high school sweethearts back in 2012. As the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Brittany is the ultimate WAG. She is certainly no stranger to controversial moments, and she is also no stranger to the Super Bowl. Patrick has played in the Super Bowl four times and taken home the Lombardi Trophy three times. His team won the Super Bowl in 2020, 2023, and 2024, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. For Patrick, competing in so many Super Bowls means being known as one of the best quarterbacks. And, for Brittany, it means always being her hubby's number-one cheerleader. What's one important thing for any cheerleader? That would be the uniform, of course.

WAG style is an art of its own, so for the wife of such a well-known quarterback like Patrick, we can only assume how much pressure Brittany is under to have the perfect look on Super Bowl Sunday. At Super Bowl LIX, Patrick and the Chiefs are hoping to make football history. A win against the Philadelphia Eagles will mean a new record for the Chiefs; they'll be the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. So, we can imagine how seriously Brittany is surely taking her outfit for the occasion. As we prepare to see her potential-record-breaking WAG outfit of choice, we're taking a trip down memory lane to see her looks of Super Bowls past.