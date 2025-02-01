Brittany Mahomes' Most Head-Turning Super Bowl Looks
Brittany Mahomes has had a stunning transformation since she and her now-husband Patrick Mahomes became high school sweethearts back in 2012. As the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Brittany is the ultimate WAG. She is certainly no stranger to controversial moments, and she is also no stranger to the Super Bowl. Patrick has played in the Super Bowl four times and taken home the Lombardi Trophy three times. His team won the Super Bowl in 2020, 2023, and 2024, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. For Patrick, competing in so many Super Bowls means being known as one of the best quarterbacks. And, for Brittany, it means always being her hubby's number-one cheerleader. What's one important thing for any cheerleader? That would be the uniform, of course.
WAG style is an art of its own, so for the wife of such a well-known quarterback like Patrick, we can only assume how much pressure Brittany is under to have the perfect look on Super Bowl Sunday. At Super Bowl LIX, Patrick and the Chiefs are hoping to make football history. A win against the Philadelphia Eagles will mean a new record for the Chiefs; they'll be the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. So, we can imagine how seriously Brittany is surely taking her outfit for the occasion. As we prepare to see her potential-record-breaking WAG outfit of choice, we're taking a trip down memory lane to see her looks of Super Bowls past.
Brittany Mahomes channeled Britney Spears in 2024
In 2024, Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl in a row. As he was surely saying "Oops! ... I Did It Again" while holding the Lombardi Trophy for the second year in a row, Brittany Mahomes was paying homage to a fellow Brittany. Okay — we don't know if she actually took inspo from Britney Spears' iconic "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video jumpsuit for her look. But, it definitely captured the vibe.
Brittany's 2024 Super Bowl look was proof she was in her IDGAF era; she sported a big fluffy white coat over her strapless top to guard against the cold weather. When posing for pics, she showed off her coordinating red top and pants printed with white text that read "Mahomes" and his jersey number 15. The look was the perfect combination of festive for the occasion and chic. Let's face it: Brittany lucked out with the Kansas City Chiefs team colors. The WAG stuns in deep red, so she can look great while also supporting her team. All in all, this was a seriously eye-catching look and likely her best Super Bowl ensemble to date.
Her 2023 Super Bowl look was easy and effortless
In 2023, Brittany Mahomes put a fun twist on the Chiefs' signature red hue. Her spicy Super Bowl 'fit proved that burnt orange was 2023's trendiest color while still managing to make her look like a Chiefs fan. Her shiny two-piece ensemble gave effortless vibes and managed to pull off the ultimate WAG-style challenge. WAGs surely want to look fashionable and festive on game day, but in the end, it is a football game. This means that comfort is key, and wearing something too stuffy, fancy, or uncomfortable doesn't look or feel quite right. This coordinating set solved this problem perfectly — leaving Brittany looking comfy and casual while still appropriate for the big game.
After her hubby's big win, Brittany posted some photos of her posing in the outfit on the football field on Instagram with the caption, "Bought this outfit to wear to the Super Bowl while I was pregnant ... Glad it fit & Knew we were gonna be here!" The Super Bowl came just three months after she and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second baby to the family, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. So, not only was this 'fit cute and easy to wear, but it was surely refreshingly comfortable for someone who gave birth just a few months prior. Talk about a winning ensemble.
Her lackluster 2021 Super Bowl look was yawn-worthy
In 2023, Brittany Mahomes was a few months postpartum when she attended the Super Bowl. In 2021, however, she was just a few weeks away from giving birth to her first child as she cheered Patrick Mahomes on from the stands. The couple welcomed Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20, and on February 7, she rocked her pregnant belly at the biggest football game of the year. Comparing this Super Bowl ensemble to her looks in the years that followed shows that she hadn't quite come into her own yet when it came to her WAG fashion.
For starters, Brittany oddly wasn't wearing the Kansas City Chiefs colors that add a bit of automatic team spirit to her usual game-day ensembles. Her body-con white dress proudly showed off her baby bump, but it didn't feel like the right attire for the occasion. She paired the basic dress with black wedge sandals and a long grey jacket. These pieces didn't quite work together, and they didn't feel appropriate or festive for the Super Bowl. Of course, when someone is drawing near to the end of their pregnancy, comfort might take more priority than it normally does when it comes to dressing. However, this outfit doesn't look particularly focused on comfort, and it could have easily been swapped out for a red option with some fun accessories for a cooler Super Bowl look.
Her look at the 2020 Super Bowl was all wrong for the occasion
The year before Brittany Mahomes did not sport her team's colors to the Super Bowl, she went all out with a bold red game day look. Unfortunately, this one didn't quite work either. At the Super Bowl in 2020, Mahomes opted for a bright red mini dress to support her hubby. While the color was on point for the occasion, she didn't look like she was attending a football game, at all. The suiting-inspired wrap dress was made of shiny red fabric with a subtle stripe. This felt a bit too sophisticated and fancy for the occasion. That said, it likely could have been styled to work for the big game. Her accessories, however, made it worse.
Mahomes paired the dress with a bit of black peeking out above the neckline, a black Gucci belt, and black over-the-knee boots. This look was anything but effortless and felt forced. This was a better option for a fancy lunch date than it was for the Super Bowl, and it left her looking out of place. The one detail of her ensemble that worked was her Kansas City Chiefs-themed shoulder bag. Yet, the red of the Chiefs logos all over the purse clashed with her dress' shade of red, making it look even more off. Had she built her look around the whimsical, on-theme bag, she likely would have ended up with a better game-day 'fit.
She hit the 2024 ring ceremony in style
What better way to cheer on your team than by dressing like a cheerleading pom pom? While this concept could certainly go awry, Brittany Mahomes absolutely nailed it at the 2024 Super Bowl Ring Ceremony. The Super Bowl, itself, has a particular unspoken dress code, and to look perfect for the occasion, it's best to not be too dressed up or too casual. Brittany's Super Bowl ensembles through the years have shown us that sometimes she strikes this balance well, and sometimes she doesn't. That said, when it came time for her to accompany Patrick Mahomes to the Super Bowl ring ceremony in 2024, she sported one of her best looks yet.
Brittany coordinated with the red carpet in a Kansas City Chiefs-colored glittering fringe-covered evening gown. The off-the-shoulder neckline was elegant, while the movement of the shiny metallic fringes brought whimsy and fun to the look. Brittany looked appropriately done up for the event without looking like she was taking herself too seriously. It certainly didn't hurt that this dress fit with her role as Patrick's biggest cheerleader. Brittany is sure to be dressed to the nines at the 2025 Super Bowl, and who knows; she might even have another ring ceremony look in the future.