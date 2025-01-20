Brittany Mahomes Once Gave Fans A Glimpse Of Her Massive Closet. Here's What's Inside

Being the wife of one of the biggest players in the NFL has its perks. Besides always having great seats for football games (duh), Brittany Mahomes gets to attend red carpet events and enjoy husband Patrick Mahomes' high net worth. Plus, hanging out with Taylor Swift didn't suck, either, until Donald Trump torpedoed their friendship.

Unsurprisingly, Brittany lives a lavish life, and her ginormous closet is just the tip of the iceberg. The mother of three once shared with her Instagram followers a peek inside her walk-in closet fit for a queen. In a post to her story, captured by People, Brittany snapped a mirror selfie showing off her outfit of the day: a matching gray sweatsuit set under a black vest with black boots. "I legit wear these [sweatsuits every day] ... so glad I can mix them up now with a vest," she captioned, adding laughing and smiling emojis for good measure. She also noted the clothes were from Vitality, an athleticwear company.

But it's what's behind her that really caught people's attention. Fans could see at least eight rows of shoes, with about four pairs per shelf. It honestly looked like she took the photo inside a clothing store at the mall, not in her own house.

