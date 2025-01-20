Brittany Mahomes Once Gave Fans A Glimpse Of Her Massive Closet. Here's What's Inside
Being the wife of one of the biggest players in the NFL has its perks. Besides always having great seats for football games (duh), Brittany Mahomes gets to attend red carpet events and enjoy husband Patrick Mahomes' high net worth. Plus, hanging out with Taylor Swift didn't suck, either, until Donald Trump torpedoed their friendship.
Unsurprisingly, Brittany lives a lavish life, and her ginormous closet is just the tip of the iceberg. The mother of three once shared with her Instagram followers a peek inside her walk-in closet fit for a queen. In a post to her story, captured by People, Brittany snapped a mirror selfie showing off her outfit of the day: a matching gray sweatsuit set under a black vest with black boots. "I legit wear these [sweatsuits every day] ... so glad I can mix them up now with a vest," she captioned, adding laughing and smiling emojis for good measure. She also noted the clothes were from Vitality, an athleticwear company.
But it's what's behind her that really caught people's attention. Fans could see at least eight rows of shoes, with about four pairs per shelf. It honestly looked like she took the photo inside a clothing store at the mall, not in her own house.
Some of her shoes seem to low-key be in support of her husband's team
Brittany Mahomes' shoe collection belongs in a museum, because it looks like she has a pair for literally every single occasion she could encounter, from super casual to the uber formal. There are multiple pairs of different colored sneakers — practically one for every color of the rainbow — as well as pairs of sandals and heels. She had low-tops and high-tops, and her pumps varied from a normal day at an office to super 'I look like I'm going to the Oscars'-level fancy.
One pair of pumps had a weird, sparkly strap that stood straight up in a spiral pattern. She also had multiple pairs of red shoes, which makes sense because red is one-half of Patrick Mahomes' NFL team's, the Kansas City Chiefs, color scheme. She's gotta represent her man, both on and off the field. It'll be interesting to watch her daughters, Sterling and Golden Mahomes, grow up and raid their mom's massive closet one day.