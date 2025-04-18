Prince William Accidentally Exposes His True Feelings On Those Meghan And Harry Bully Accusations

In October 2018, in the somewhat early stages of the feud between William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex were accused of bullying house staff by Jason Knauf, who served as an aide to the royal family. When the accusations were filed, Prince William did not publicly comment on his thoughts, but he seemingly exposed his feelings about the incident in 2025 after hiring the accuser as the CEO of The Earthshot Prize, an award founded by Prince William that supports innovators who champion positive environmental change.

The announcement of Knauf's appointment came in the form of a press release on April 17, 2025. "The Earthshot Prize has today announced its CEO, Hannah Jones, will step down from her role this summer after four years," the press release said. It noted that Jones will continue to support Kensington Palace with strategic advice while Jason Knauf, former CEO of The Royal Foundation, has been appointed by the Board of Trustees as CEO." Christiana Figueres, who sits on the board of trustees, cosigned Knauf's qualifications for the role, saying he brings strong expertise that will benefit The Earthshot Prize.

Knauf gracefully accepted the appointment and has said he is looking forward to furthering the Earthshot Prize's mission. "The Prize has already achieved so much, and the future potential is vast. I can't wait to get started," he said.