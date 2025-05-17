Alina Habba's Husband Got Stuck In Messy Legal Battle Over Her Pricey Engagement Ring

One of the strangest things about Alina Habba's marriage to millionaire Gregg Reuben is that, even though they tied the knot in 2020, Reuben remains currently embroiled in a legal battle over her engagement ring. Habba was thrust into the spotlight when she became one of President Donald Trump's most trusted lawyers, although not necessarily because she's a good attorney. In fact, Habba has been repeatedly called out for being Trump's worst lawyer, but she's shown unwavering loyalty to the president, and her devotion paid off when he first appointed Habba as a White House counselor and then tapped her for the position of New Jersey's district attorney in May 2025, during his second presidential term.

Reuben, on the other hand, has been spending his time trying to win a case he brought against the jeweler who made his wife's ring. Allurez, a Manhattan-based diamond district jeweler, sold Reuben, who claimed to be well-versed in jewelry when he visited the dealer, a 7-carat diamond back in 2020. But the millionaire later claimed that he'd paid well above market value for the stone. Reuben dished out a whopping $93,000, but he later found out the gem was only worth about $15,000 when he had it reevaluated by another company.

The businessman demanded to be reimbursed for the difference alongside his legal fees, and an additional $500,000 in damages. Allurez has denied any wrongdoing, decrying Reuben's claims as "mere puffery" to the Daily Mail, since he viewed the diamond numerous times before purchasing it and even brought Habba along to have a look too. According to the jeweler, Reuben thanked them, adding, "[He said] that since he knew a lot about jewelry, he appreciated the deal and professionalism that Allurez provided."