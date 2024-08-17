Strange Things About Alina Habba's Marriage To Gregg Reuben That Everyone Ignores

Alina Habba's husband Gregg Reuben has a considerably lower profile than his wife, who is a frequent on-air and online defender of her client Donald Trump. However, there are some things about their marriage that we know, and what we do know strikes us as a bit odd.

Habba's marriage to Reuben is her second; Habba was married to Matthew Eyet from September 2011 to December 2019. Lots of people have multiple marriages, and there's nothing wrong with that. However, perhaps not as many meet and marry their next partner in less than two years. In February 2021, Reuben shared photos on Medium of their wedding. While they've kept their relationship on the down low, Habba did share a picture of a massive bouquet of flowers on Instagram in November 2022 with the caption "Marry someone who buys you flowers to celebrate your first date."

We're not sure we're following the timing, and admittedly, she may have posted the picture after the anniversary of their first date. But if Habba waited until after she was divorced, the next November would have been in 2020 and she married Reuben some time in late 2020 or early 2021, which seems particularly quick. It may have been that Habba and Eyet were separated before their divorce was finalized, so the November flowers were in celebration of Habba and Reuben's first date in 2019, but it certainly seems like there may have been some overlap.

