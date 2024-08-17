Strange Things About Alina Habba's Marriage To Gregg Reuben That Everyone Ignores
Alina Habba's husband Gregg Reuben has a considerably lower profile than his wife, who is a frequent on-air and online defender of her client Donald Trump. However, there are some things about their marriage that we know, and what we do know strikes us as a bit odd.
Habba's marriage to Reuben is her second; Habba was married to Matthew Eyet from September 2011 to December 2019. Lots of people have multiple marriages, and there's nothing wrong with that. However, perhaps not as many meet and marry their next partner in less than two years. In February 2021, Reuben shared photos on Medium of their wedding. While they've kept their relationship on the down low, Habba did share a picture of a massive bouquet of flowers on Instagram in November 2022 with the caption "Marry someone who buys you flowers to celebrate your first date."
We're not sure we're following the timing, and admittedly, she may have posted the picture after the anniversary of their first date. But if Habba waited until after she was divorced, the next November would have been in 2020 and she married Reuben some time in late 2020 or early 2021, which seems particularly quick. It may have been that Habba and Eyet were separated before their divorce was finalized, so the November flowers were in celebration of Habba and Reuben's first date in 2019, but it certainly seems like there may have been some overlap.
Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben owe a lot of money
Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben have some major money issues that doesn't seem to get talked about very much. Together, they owe upwards of $1 million, according to InTouch Weekly, while Habba's law firm Sandelands Eyet LLP reportedly owes a couple thousand dollars in Maine.
However, the more impressive amount is owed by Reuben and the companies associated with him. According to the New York Department of State website, Reuben is listed as having 19 state tax lien notices. While Reuben is the CEO and founder of Centerpark, a parking management and real estate investment firm in New York, he also seems to be connected with a number of other LLCs, which are named by the New York State liens. Beyond the LLCs that he's responsible for, Reuben is also listed as personally owing nearly almost half a million from 2020 and nearly $60,000 from 2022. Perhaps Reuben could reach out to Habba's first husband? He does specialize in tax law.
But, wait, there's more. In 2023, Habba, her law firm, and Donald Trump were fined over $1 million for filing a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, according to court documents. Owing that much money in so many different places seems like it would surely put a strain on a marriage.
Alina Habba isn't frequently seen on social media with her husband
Alina Habba first posted on her Instagram account in December 2021, just a few months after Habba started representing Donald Trump. Naturally, many of her posts are related to her support of the former president, but she does occasionally post pictures of her family and friends, kind of. We've seen posts about her kids, her brother, and sometimes her parents. She does not seem to post many (or any?) pictures of Gregg Reuben.
On Father's Day 2023, which could have been a good opportunity, she posted a picture of her dad with his grandkids and absolutely nothing about Reuben. It seems as though Habba is happy to share pics of some in her family, but not her husband. It could be that he's asked her to not post pictures of him, and she's just respecting that request? We've often seen mothers protecting the privacy of their children online, but the privacy of their husbands is something new.
Perhaps Reuben is just the go-to photographer, so he doesn't get in on too many pics? We may never really know the whole situation, but it does seem a little bit odd.