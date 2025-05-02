Barron Trump Isn't Living Up To His 'Mini Donald' Nickname (& That's Probably A Good Thing)

Barron Trump had some buzzy moments in 2024, especially after getting accepted to NYU, but becoming the first son again has revived interest in Donald Trump's youngest child. When he first moved into the White House in 2017, Barron was only 11. Now, he's a grown man and the media is more interested in him than ever before. Unfortunately for the first son, his father hasn't exactly been discreet, with Donald revealing his take on Barron's dating life on the "PBD Podcast" while also confirming that his mother, Melania Trump, used to call him "Little Donald."

The president then added, "He's not so little because he's a pretty tall guy." The first lady infamously referred to her son as "Mini Donald" in a 2013 ABC News interview. Aside from being much taller than the president, Barron has failed to live up to his "Mini Donald" nickname in several other notable ways. While his famous father is known for being rambunctious and speaking off the cuff, Barron is reserved and quiet, with many people only hearing his voice for the first time when he made an appearance at a 2024 political event and greeted prominent folks like UFC boss Dana White.

Some pointed out on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the first son's voice resembled his father's but that he appeared "extremely polite and well mannered." Nathan Pearce, who's made some of Barron's suits, also sang the college student's praises. "He is down-to-earth, nice as can be and hospitable," Pearce proudly told Women's Wear Daily, adding that Barron has an excellent sense of style and on one occasion picked out all the fabric and trimmings for his suit himself. "He's hilarious," Pearce added. "He's super-sharp. You put him in a room with star businessmen and he will hold his own."