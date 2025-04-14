Trump Caught Lying About His Height Yet Again In Medical Report (& It's Getting Sad)
President Donald Trump's fragile ego has often been on full display throughout his political career. He's especially sensitive about his height and has shown that he's jealous of his son, Barron Trump's staggering figure. While some might accept the hand they're dealt and move on with life, President Trump hasn't shied away from innocently fibbing about his stature to make the public think he's taller. It appears he, once again, took some creative liberties in reporting his height in his April 13, 2025, physical exam results. Per physician to the president, Captain Sean P. Barbabella, the president stacks up to an impressive 6'3". His impressive height contradicts past reports concerning it, however. His April 2023 arrest in New York City had him pegged at an inch shorter than he measured up to in 2025. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users, also estimated he stands closer to 5'11". Thus, as much as President Trump wants others to believe he's 6'3", he would have needed some logic-defying Miracle-Grow to ever reach that height.
The exam also gratified President Trump by describing his physical capabilities, such as his supposed streak of golf victories. While some people might be thrilled to have a golf champion as their president, others might groan at the obvious ego stroking the commander in chief's physical accomplishments.
The lies won't stop
Regardless of what other reports have said, President Donald Trump appears determined that the height listed in his White House physical is accurate. Photos of him next to several public figures have seemingly called his bluff, however. Though Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he's only 6'2", he miraculously stood above the supposedly 6'3" President Trump in past photos. The president has also been caught lying about his height, standing side-by-side with people like Vice President JD Vance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Prince William.
Though he's been caught in his lie several times, Trump still seems to believe he's 6'3". Some X users aren't as confident, though, and questioned his reported height and weight. "The White House medical report says Donald is 6'3" and 224 pounds," one X commenter wrote. "And everyone who's ever felt guilty for fudging their driver's license by an inch or a few pounds is just giggling." Some posters further shot down the notion by comparing the president to athletes and buff celebrities who share similar physical stats. It doesn't seem people are going to take the president's word on his height.