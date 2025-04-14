Trump Caught Lying About His Height Yet Again In Medical Report (& It's Getting Sad)

President Donald Trump's fragile ego has often been on full display throughout his political career. He's especially sensitive about his height and has shown that he's jealous of his son, Barron Trump's staggering figure. While some might accept the hand they're dealt and move on with life, President Trump hasn't shied away from innocently fibbing about his stature to make the public think he's taller. It appears he, once again, took some creative liberties in reporting his height in his April 13, 2025, physical exam results. Per physician to the president, Captain Sean P. Barbabella, the president stacks up to an impressive 6'3". His impressive height contradicts past reports concerning it, however. His April 2023 arrest in New York City had him pegged at an inch shorter than he measured up to in 2025. Some X, formerly known as Twitter, users, also estimated he stands closer to 5'11". Thus, as much as President Trump wants others to believe he's 6'3", he would have needed some logic-defying Miracle-Grow to ever reach that height.

The exam also gratified President Trump by describing his physical capabilities, such as his supposed streak of golf victories. While some people might be thrilled to have a golf champion as their president, others might groan at the obvious ego stroking the commander in chief's physical accomplishments.