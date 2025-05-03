Times Brittany Mahomes Ditched MAGA Blonde For Bolder Hair Colors
Brittany Mahomes has been a staple on the sidelines and in the VIP box seats of just about every game the Kansas City Chiefs have ever played — at least since her husband, Patrick Mahomes, became their quarterback in 2018. You may not have noticed her, since that was before Taylor Swift joined Brittany in those sky-high seats, cheering on her very own Chiefs beau, tight end Travis Kelce. Nevertheless, you've definitely spotted the WAG looking all glammed up in designer duds, with a face full of makeup, and her icy-blonde tresses perfectly coiffed.
And you've probably also heard that President Donald Trump is a big fan of Brittany's. During a Fox News interview in September 2024, the then presidential candidate was asked what he thought of Swift's endorsement of Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris. "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth," he declared. "She's a big Trump fan."
Looking at some of the women who have been associated with the MAGA movement — Kellyanne Conway, Karoline Leavitt, Megyn Kelly, and Tomi Lahren, to name just a few — it's no surprise that he happily pulled Brittany into his web of blondes. But she hasn't always been seen in public with golden locks. There have been a few rare and random times when Brittany experimented with other shades or hair colors — some more successful than others.
Strawberry is pretty close to red
Brittany Mahomes is a big fan of her husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their team colors are red and yellow, and while Brittany seems to have decided the yellow (blonde) is more her mane vibe, there was a moment in October 2019 when she got fairly close to red, in the form of a dark strawberry-blonde. While attending the game against the Denver Broncos in Colorado, Brittany appeared on the sidelines in a denim jacket, her hair pulled away from her face. The WAG's front layers were swept up into a high ponytail, leaving the remaining strands to waterfall down her back in loose waves, sweeping over the Mahomes name emblazoned across the back.
Her tresses were lighter on top, but gained a richer color closer to the ends. While the shade wasn't a true Jessica-Rabbit red, it definitely had some red undertones, mixing with brunette and blonde hues to form a stunning strawberry-blonde finish. For the most part, the color worked for Brittany, but there did seem to be some issue with matching her makeup to the hint-of-crimson hair tint.
She appears to have applied a bronzer with a red undertone, forgetting to blend it all the way up her forehead to the hairline (sadly not even one of Brittany's biggest makeup mistakes). Extra bronzer, or a separate blush, also appears to be in the red family, with her lipstick an entirely different shade of scarlet. It's a good thing she went with the yellow — too many reds seem to confuse her.
Think pink, a lot of pink
Whether it was faux or real, we're not quite certain, but either way, Brittany Mahomes proved she wasn't just another blonde WAG when she showed off a fully pink mane on her Instagram page in 2022. She must have felt completely different with the blushing hue, since she included the caption, "Meet Blaire," seemingly introducing fans to an alter ego. Though we've never seen Brittany cheer on hubby Patrick Mahomes at a Kansas City Chiefs game sporting pink locks, she notably did experiment with the color just a couple weeks after Valentine's Day.
Brittany wore a sparkly white mini-dress and sky-high heels by the pool, dressed for a night on the town. Her hair was pulled up, Pebbles Flintstone style, showing that the pink hue went all the way down to her roots — either indicating a super-fresh dye job, or the presence of a wig. It takes a certain kind of personality to wear pink hair longer-term and wear it properly (think Gwen Stefani or the appropriately-monikered P!nk) and unfortunately, Brittany just doesn't have it.
It works for one night of fun and cuteness, especially in the pink-tinged month of February, but for anything beyond that, it's too much to handle — not to mention how horribly it would clash with the Chiefs' red and yellow team colors.
As close to brunette as possible
Never one for the darker side of hair color, you would be hard-pressed to find a photo of Brittany Mahomes with raven or even mahogany locks. The closest you'll get to her mane matching the black T-shirt she wore to the Kansas City Chiefs game in November 2021 is a chestnut hue, bordering just on the other side of dark blonde.
Brittany's tresses are actually a combination of colors, a swirl of highlights and lowlights in shades of vanilla, milk chocolate, and caramel. The delicious-sounding combination is actually a great look for star quarterback Patrick Mahome's wife, the warm shades complementing her skin tone. And with her hair curled into loose spirals and waves, the myriad tones are beautifully blended.
The length also works for her, unlike a few hair extension fails that fall under Brittany's "worst of all time." The queen of WAGs had yet to start getting super glammed up for games at this point, and Patrick Mahomes' wife has since had some head-turning Super Bowl looks. But the simple black T-shirt, black jeans, red jacket, and athletic shoes, paired with her toned-down hair, gave her a real girl-next-door vibe that disappeared faster than you can sing, "Shake It Off."
Reflecting on pink
It's really just the trick of a nearby neon sign, but we can't help but contemplate Brittany Mahomes with a tinge of dusty pink mixed in with her usual blonde. While in Nashville in October 2021, to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game that husband Patrick Mahomes was playing in, the WAG stepped onto a balcony to catch the scene behind her — a busy street teeming with people. Dressed in a cardigan, she struck an appropriately moody pose.
At first glance, we thought Brittany might have dyed one side of her mane a girly pink tone, leaving the other side a tan shade of blonde that matched her sweater. But upon closer inspection, we spied that the brown of her cardi was also tinged with a rosy color, revealing the truth of some mischievous reflection, causing our temporary thrill to be nullified.
Despite it not being real, we're using the situation to suss out whether or not we think she should indeed go for a duo-tone look, and while we admire the potential, we're going to say that the Arrowhead Stadium staple is better off sticking with one hue at a time. Even two cute shades like pink and blonde can't compete with the Mr. Rogers cardigan cleavage.
Faux orange that should never be real
Okay, Brittany Mahomes didn't really cut her hair into a straight bob, get bangs, and dye her locks orange (fortunately). But if she had, this is what it would look like. The quarterback's wife was dressed up for Halloween, copying the look of the character Claire Dearing from the "Jurassic World" franchise. The role was played in the film by actor Bryce Dallas Howard, known for her crimson tresses (the man in the plastic dinosaur costume was footballer hubby Patrick Mahomes).
Brittany has shown up in various shades of blonde over the years, but she rarely ventures into darker territory, especially of the more solid variety. Her lighter tresses are usually a combination of highlights and lowlights, resulting in a softer effect overall. The wig she donned for the spooky holiday in October 2018 was all one color, a shade of russet orange that, in all honesty, didn't do her complexion any favors.
If she had gone red in real-life, a less-orange, deeper shade of auburn would be more flattering, perhaps with a few lighter pieces framing her face. Let's just say that Brittany has found her sweet spot with the blonde — and she has wisely avoided bangs.