Times Brittany Mahomes Ditched MAGA Blonde For Bolder Hair Colors

Brittany Mahomes has been a staple on the sidelines and in the VIP box seats of just about every game the Kansas City Chiefs have ever played — at least since her husband, Patrick Mahomes, became their quarterback in 2018. You may not have noticed her, since that was before Taylor Swift joined Brittany in those sky-high seats, cheering on her very own Chiefs beau, tight end Travis Kelce. Nevertheless, you've definitely spotted the WAG looking all glammed up in designer duds, with a face full of makeup, and her icy-blonde tresses perfectly coiffed.

And you've probably also heard that President Donald Trump is a big fan of Brittany's. During a Fox News interview in September 2024, the then presidential candidate was asked what he thought of Swift's endorsement of Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris. "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth," he declared. "She's a big Trump fan."

Looking at some of the women who have been associated with the MAGA movement — Kellyanne Conway, Karoline Leavitt, Megyn Kelly, and Tomi Lahren, to name just a few — it's no surprise that he happily pulled Brittany into his web of blondes. But she hasn't always been seen in public with golden locks. There have been a few rare and random times when Brittany experimented with other shades or hair colors — some more successful than others.