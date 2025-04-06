Brittany Mahomes' Worst Hair Extension Fail Of All Time

Given that she is known for her red hot hair transformations, Brittany Mahomes may want to make sure she never transforms back into this look. At Super Bowl LIX, Brittany posed in a box suite with one of the worst hair extension fails we've seen in quite some time. Standing next to her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, Brittany's hair extensions splayed out across her shoulder, way overextending to the point where it looked like her shoulder had a wig of its own. The look was unnatural and very obviously not her real hair, and we have a feeling she knew the picture should have never seen the light of day — because the photo was posted to Instagram by Jackson, not her. Over on Brittany's Insta page, she showcased the same game day look, but on the sideline her extensions were not stealing the show nearly as much as in the photo with Jackson.

The internet was quick to pick up on the mistake, with users on Reddit running with the joke. One user got snarky about Brittany's lavish lifestyle when they posted, "All that money and it looks like that weave came from a llama." Another user joked that someone else was definitely going to take the heat for the mishap, posting, "Someone is gonna get fired." It all added to the original poster's remark that whoever was responsible for the extension job was up to some pure clownery.