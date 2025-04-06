Brittany Mahomes' Worst Hair Extension Fail Of All Time
Given that she is known for her red hot hair transformations, Brittany Mahomes may want to make sure she never transforms back into this look. At Super Bowl LIX, Brittany posed in a box suite with one of the worst hair extension fails we've seen in quite some time. Standing next to her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, Brittany's hair extensions splayed out across her shoulder, way overextending to the point where it looked like her shoulder had a wig of its own. The look was unnatural and very obviously not her real hair, and we have a feeling she knew the picture should have never seen the light of day — because the photo was posted to Instagram by Jackson, not her. Over on Brittany's Insta page, she showcased the same game day look, but on the sideline her extensions were not stealing the show nearly as much as in the photo with Jackson.
The internet was quick to pick up on the mistake, with users on Reddit running with the joke. One user got snarky about Brittany's lavish lifestyle when they posted, "All that money and it looks like that weave came from a llama." Another user joked that someone else was definitely going to take the heat for the mishap, posting, "Someone is gonna get fired." It all added to the original poster's remark that whoever was responsible for the extension job was up to some pure clownery.
We know Brittany Mahomes can do better
Everyone has their good days and their bad hair days, and while Brittany Mahomes may have had a cringe-worthy coif on one of the biggest days in football, she has still rocked some iconic (and not iconic) game day looks before. In fact, we would argue that one of Brittany's best looks was when she kept it summery and simple in a T-shirt and shorts pairing that she showed off on Instagram. It looked fun and full of Kansas City spirit without reaching for high fashion. But she can also pull off more elegant looks, like the time she went with a black-and-white coat, dress, and thigh high boots combination that stood out on the sideline. And with a natural wave to her blonde hair, she looked like she could be the owner of the Chiefs, not just one of the most well known WAGs in the NFL.
And if we're just talking hair, Brittany has shown that she can also take her luscious locks through a gorgeous transformation as well. From straight, to waves, to short, to curls, to even sporting a pink dye job for a stretch of time in 2022 — Brittany has proven that she knows what she's doing. So while we may point the finger at her failed extension job, just like in the game of football, sometimes the best lesson from losing is making sure you get back on the field to try again.